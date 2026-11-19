Driven by more than a decade of speculation, record-breaking teasers, viral memes and unmatched fan devotion, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has finally launched worldwide, including in India. Gamers in the country can now order the game through quick-commerce platform Blinkit.

Eternal and Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the development on X on Wednesday. The platform is offering the PlayStation 5 (PS5) version of the game for ₹5,999, with physical boxes containing digital download codes being delivered to customers within minutes.

The service has initially been rolled out in select areas across 11 Indian cities: Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Dhindsa added that the service would expand to more cities between November 18 and 19. "We'll deliver a physical box with a download code inside (the box is a nice collectible for your shelf). Get yours now and start downloading so you're ready to play from 19th November," he said.

How to order GTA 6 on Blinkit

ALSO READ: GTA 6 India launch: First impressions, prices, editions and download size Blinkit is currently offering the Standard Edition of GTA 6 for PlayStation 5. Customers will receive a physical retail box containing a digital download code instead of a traditional game disc. The code can be redeemed on the PlayStation Store, allowing buyers to download the game on a compatible PS5 console.

GTA 6 launches after 13-year wait

Grand Theft Auto VI, popularly known as GTA 6, has been released in India, ending a 13-year wait for fans and gamers eagerly awaiting the game's launch. Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 takes players back to Vice City and other parts of the fictional state of Leonida. Its main characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, find themselves caught in a world of crime.

According to the BBC, reviewers have largely agreed that the open-world action game lives up to the enormous expectations surrounding its release.

More than 1,600 developers at Rockstar Games' Bengaluru studio reportedly contributed to GTA 6. The studio is said to have played a significant role in developing the game, with its team contributing to several aspects of the sprawling open-world experience, NDTV reported.