GTA 6 India launch: First impressions, prices, editions and download size
GTA 6 is now available in India on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here is a look at its pricing, how to play, what has changed from GTA 5 and what to expect from the opening hours
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
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More than a decade after the release of Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games has released the next chapter in the video game series, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The latest instalment in the open-world action-adventure series launched on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, with players in India able to access it from midnight.
Set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, GTA 6 returns players to Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami. The story follows two protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, whose relationship and criminal ambitions form the centre of the game. The opening hours offer a glimpse of the scale of the new world, its visual detail and the more personal direction Rockstar has taken with the series.
GTA 6: Hands-on impressions
GTA 6 opens with Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos caught in a tense situation that quickly brings the police into the picture. A stylised montage then introduces Vice City through shots of its beaches, nightlife, crowded streets and neon-lit skyline, before the story moves back in time to show how the two protagonists' paths come together. The opening establishes Lucia's recent release from prison and Jason's role in her life, setting up the partnership at the centre of the game.
The first chapter focuses more on introducing the characters and their surroundings than rushing players into elaborate heists. This is a noticeable shift from GTA V, which introduced Michael, Franklin and Trevor through separate storylines and moved between their lives. GTA 6 instead builds its early narrative around Jason and Lucia, with their conversations and shared circumstances giving the story a more personal focus. The immediate visual impression is also striking: Vice City feels densely populated, with busy roads, detailed buildings and activity unfolding beyond the missions.
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GTA 6: India pricing
GTA 6 is available in India in Standard and Ultimate editions. Prices vary by platform:
- PlayStation 5 Standard Edition: ₹5,999
- PlayStation 5 Ultimate Edition: ₹7,499
- Xbox Series X|S: Starting at ₹5,999
The Standard Edition includes the base game, while the Ultimate Edition adds in-game items such as vehicles, weapons, clothing, customisation options and properties.
What to know before purchasing GTA 6
GTA 6 is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players can access the game through the respective digital stores or purchase a physical code-in-box version.
Here are the key details to know before downloading:
- Supported consoles: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro and Xbox Series X|S.
- Digital purchase: The game can be purchased through the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store.
- Physical version: The code-in-box edition does not include a traditional game disc. Players need to redeem the code to download the game.
- Download size: Rockstar lists up to 212 GB of available storage, depending on the device.
- Release time in India: The game unlocked at midnight on November 19.
- PC availability: GTA 6 is not available on PC at launch. Rockstar has not announced a PC release date or system requirements.
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First Published: Nov 19 2026 | 9:41 AM IST