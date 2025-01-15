ChatGPT can now set reminders, schedule actions with 'Tasks': What is it

OpenAI's ChatGPT is getting new digital assistant-like capabilities, starting with a tasks feature that lets users set reminders or schedule future actions. The company said that using this new feature, users can set one-time reminders and even prompt the AI-powered chatbot to automatically perform recurring actions. For example, users can ask ChatGPT to send weekly global news briefings, create a personalised daily workout routine, set birthday reminders, and more.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI stated that tasks is currently under beta testing and is now rolling out to Plus, Team, and Pro subscribers. The company also confirmed that the feature will eventually be rolled out to everyone with a ChatGPT account.

With the feature enabled, users can prompt ChatGPT within chats to set a reminder for performing a certain action at a particular time, and the AI chatbot will automatically create a task for it. ChatGPT will also suggest tasks based on the ongoing conversations. However, users will have to approve of these suggestions to create a task. There is also a new dedicated task page under the profile menu where users can manage tasks by editing its name, instructions and schedule.

Last month, OpenAI made several announcements as part of its "12 days of OpenAI". This included the introduction of new reasoning models for ChatGPT, a new video generation model called Sora and more. It also announced new features for improving productivity such as Projects for organising chats, Canvas for collaborating with ChatGPT on a specific task or project, integration with several third-party apps on Macs, and more.