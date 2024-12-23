Business Standard

OpenAI unveils 'o3' reasoning AI models, plans roll out from January 2025

OpenAI unveils 'o3' reasoning AI models, plans roll out from January 2025

The o3 and o3 mini models, which are in internal safety testing currently, will be more powerful than its previously launched o1 models, said OpenAI

File photo: OpenAI

File photo: OpenAI

Reuters
Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

OpenAI said on Friday it was testing new reasoning AI models, o3 and o3 mini, in a sign of growing competition with rivals such as Google to create smarter models capable of tackling complex problems.
 
CEO Sam Altman said the AI startup plans to launch o3 mini by the end of January, and full o3 after that, as more robust large language models could outperform existing models and attract new investments and users.
 
Microsoft-backed OpenAI released o1 AI models in September designed to spend more time processing queries to solve hard problems.
 

