Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple, Samsung smartphone shipments fall in Q4 as China competition bites

Apple, Samsung smartphone shipments fall in Q4 as China competition bites

The global smartphone market rebounded strongly after two years of decline, with Chinese smartphone companies rapidly expanding their market share

iPhone 16, Apple iPhones
In 2024, the iPhone-maker topped the global smartphone market with 18.7 per cent share. Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Smartphone shipments for Apple and Samsung declined in the fourth quarter globally, as they grapple with intense competition from Chinese companies including Xiaomi, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) on Monday. 
The global smartphone market rebounded strongly after two years of decline, with Chinese smartphone companies rapidly expanding their market share through aggressive growth in low-end devices and a strong focus on the domestic market. 
"While we remain optimistic about continued growth in 2025, the threat of new and increased tariffs from the new US administration has elevated uncertainty across the industry," said Nabila Popal, senior research director for worldwide client devices at IDC. 
Apple's global shipments fell by 4.1 per cent to 76.9 million units in the fourth quarter, while Samsung's shipments dropped by 2.7 per cent to 51.7 million units, as competition from Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Honor intensified, IDC reported. 
In 2024, the iPhone-maker topped the global smartphone market with 18.7 per cent share, followed by Samsung at 18 per cent and China's Xiaomi at 13.6 per cent. 
However, among the top five smartphone brands last year, Apple's shipments fell by 0.9 per cent and Samsung's by 1.4 per cent, while Xiaomi showed the fastest growth with a 15.4 per cent increase in shipments. 
Chinese mobile makers shipped 56 per cent of the global smartphones in the fourth quarter, marking the highest combined volume ever in a quarter, as they expanded their footprint across Europe and Africa, boosted by their low-end and mid-range devices. 

Also Read

Apple's revamped app fees draw increased EU scrutiny under big tech rules

Steve Jobs' wife 'Kamala' to attend Maha Kumbh in India, photos viral

Apple fights $1.8 bn app store lawsuit in UK on abuse of dominant position

India's role in Apple's success: The story behind Rs 1 trn iPhone exports

iPhone loses global market share to rivals with Apple AI absent in China

"Despite the continued growth across several regions, we have seen a decreased demand for foldables in the market, despite intensified promotions and marketing," said Anthony Scarsella, research director for client devices, IDC. 
Smartphone makers have started shifting research & design spend away from foldable smartphones as consumer interest remains flat, Scarsella said.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech supplier Arm plans to hike prices, considers developing its own chips

OPPO Find N5 could launch as OnePlus Open 2 in India, China launch in Feb

Atlys' Mohak Nahta launches Skylane to modernise government visa systems

Premium

TN thrives on AI in makeover to tech-driven economy, beat other states

Xiaomi Pad 7 goes on sale in India with introductory offers: Watch unboxing

Topics :SamsungApple Chinasmartphone industry

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story