Microsoft has announced exclusive artificial intelligence capabilities coming to the Copilot Plus PC platform, specifically designed for Windows on ARM. New AI-powered features include image enhancement and generation tools in Paint and Photos, improved Windows Search, and a new “Click to Do” feature. The company also stated that it is rolling out the previously announced Recall feature with “additional default security layers” to select Copilot Plus PC users.

Additionally, Microsoft announced that more developers are building native apps for Windows on ARM. The company indicated that native apps for Vegas Pro, Fantastical, Sketchbook Pro, Arc Browser, Google Drive, and more will be coming soon to ARM chip-powered Copilot Plus PCs. Furthermore, new VPN apps such as ExpressVPN, Private Internet Access, Surfshark, and Windscribe are now available, while NordVPN will soon join with its native app for Windows on ARM.

Copilot Plus PCs: What's new for Windows on ARM

Recall: Announced earlier this year, Recall functions like a photographic memory, allowing users to revisit previous activities on their PC. This exclusive feature for Copilot Plus PCs offers a timeline of events and allows users to describe what they are seeking.

Microsoft stated that the company has enhanced the feature’s security and privacy. Users can opt-in to save snapshots, and if they choose to do so, they must authenticate using Windows Hello to unlock the Recall experience. Additionally, Recall will include a sensitive information filter that automatically hides confidential data such as credit card details or personal identification numbers.

Recall will be available through the Windows Insider programme on Snapdragon-powered Copilot Plus PCs starting this month, with availability for Intel and AMD-powered Copilot Plus PCs in November.

Click to Do: The new Click to Do feature will automatically place an interactive overlay on the screen, suggesting quick options over images or text. Suggested actions may include options such as Visual Search with Bing, background blur or erasing objects in Photos, removing backgrounds with Paint, and more. For text, the Click to Do overlay may offer options such as rewriting, summarising, or explaining text inline, opening in a text editor, sending an email, or web searching. Microsoft noted that the feature possesses contextual understanding and will suggest options based on this context.

Improved Windows Search: With the improved system-wide Windows Search, users can search for files, pictures, and more on local storage or OneDrive by describing their content without needing to remember the file name or location.

Improved Search will initially be available with File Explorer and will further expand to Windows Search and Settings in the coming months.

Super Resolution in Photos: Using on-device AI processing, Microsoft will introduce a new Super Resolution tool in the Photos app, allowing users to upscale lower-resolution images. Users will be able to upscale images up to eight times the original resolution using a slider.

Generative Fill and Erase in Paint: With new image editing tools in Paint, users will be able to remove unwanted objects from images or add new elements using AI. Microsoft has also improved the underlying diffusion-based model to enhance results for existing tools.