Tech wrap Oct 1: Lava Agni 3, OnePlus 13, Gemini Live, Samsung AI, and more

Lava Agni 3 launching on Oct 4 with novel dual displays

The Indian smartphone brand Lava has revealed a special launch event on October 4 for the introduction of the Agni 3 smartphone. In preparation for the launch, the company has disclosed several key specifications, including processor details and new features. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lava also confirmed that the Agni 3 will be priced under Rs 30,000. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OnePlus 13 with Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 4 could launch in October

China's OnePlus is anticipated to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in October. The company has reportedly begun teasing the design of the device ahead of its launch. According to a report from GizmoChina, Louis Lee, President of OnePlus China, shared the first look of the smartphone on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Google has initiated the rollout of Gemini Live to Android users without any subscription requirement, introducing 10 new voices. Originally launched for Gemini Advanced subscribers in August, it is now fully accessible to all English users.

More From This Section

Samsung’s suite of AI features, referred to as “Galaxy AI,” could potentially transition to a paid service by the end of next year. Although the company has not explicitly confirmed this, there have been indications that certain Galaxy AI features on its devices may soon be offered behind a paywall.

Secure Connection, a Hong Kobased electronics manufacturer, has launched a new range of Honeywell-branded air purifiers in India. The Air Touch V1 and Air Touch V5 models come with advanced filtration systems and user-friendly functions, such as filter change indicators and reset buttons. The company claims that both purifiers have a filter life of up to 9,000 hours, or one year, and they are accompanied by a two-year warranty.

The Google Pixel 9a is anticipated to launch in 2025 alongside four other new Pixel devices. CAD-based renders of the Pixel 9a have emerged online, as reported by the consumer technology news platform Android Headlines. According to the report, the upcoming Pixel 9a will move away from the visor design for the camera housing that has become a signature look for Google.

Apple has been enhancing its second-generation AirPods Pro, with the latest addition being features related to hearing aids. Meanwhile, the third-generation model is reportedly in development and may provide significant upgrades. Scheduled for a 2025 launch, the Apple AirPods Pro 3 is expected to expand upon the health-related features introduced in the second generation and could be the company’s first audio product to incorporate Apple Intelligence.

Google is reportedly exploring a method to enable users to search for any video through Circle to Search. Currently, users can search for a video recording using Lens with AI Overview, and YouTube users can utilise Gemini's “ask about the video” feature. Technology news site Android Authority discovered references to a new video search method while reviewing updates in version 15.39.39.29.arm64 of the Google Android app.

The Motorola Razr 50 delivers a well-optimised foldable smartphone experience at a competitive price. However, for those seeking a more comprehensive package, the Razr 50 Ultra would be a superior choice.

The 88-year-old designer, renowned for books such as The Design of Everyday Things, Emotional Design, and Design for a Better World, was in India as an advisor to BITS Design School, Mumbai, during a tour across three cities.

Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform X, has urged users to limit their use of bold fonts in posts. This directive follows Musk’s expressed frustration regarding the excessive use of this feature, stating that it diminishes the overall appeal and readability of content on the platform.

On Tuesday, Google announced that its investments in Malaysia are projected to create 26,500 jobs and contribute over $3 billion to the country's economy by 2030, coinciding with the groundbreaking of its new data centre and Cloud region.

On Tuesday, Meta Platforms announced plans to increase its investment in artificial intelligence innovation in Vietnam, which includes the production of its latest mixed reality headsets starting in 2025. This initiative is part of its strategy to bolster its presence in the country.