Microsoft has announced several new Copilot AI features, including Gemini Live-like Copilot Voice and deeper integration into the Edge web browser. The company also introduced experimental features for Copilot AI, allowing the chatbot to understand what’s on your screen (on-screen contextual understanding) and providing better reasoning for more complex queries.

The new Copilot experience is rolling out to iOS and Android, as well as Windows and Copilot on the web. Additionally, Copilot is now available on Meta's instant messaging platform WhatsApp.

Microsoft Copilot: What’s new

Copilot Voice: Microsoft is rolling out four voice options for the Copilot AI chatbot. The new voice feature enables users to engage in more natural conversations with Copilot AI, allowing them to brainstorm ideas, ask questions, or hold long discussions. From the preview shown by Microsoft, the feature resembles Google Gemini Live and ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode.

The feature currently works only in English and is available in select regions, including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Copilot Daily: The new Copilot Daily feature will provide summaries of news and weather, presented using the preferred Copilot Voice. Microsoft stated that this feature will only source data from authorised content providers and partner platforms, such as Reuters, Financial Times, Hearst Magazines, and more. Additionally, Copilot Daily will soon include options like reminders.

The feature is initially rolling out in the US and the UK, with plans for expansion to more regions.

Discover: Copilot will introduce a new Discover section where personalised ideas will be presented as cards. Microsoft noted that these cards will serve as conversation starters with the AI chatbot. For example, the Discover section will feature cards about skills you could learn, topics that might interest you, and more.

Copilot in Microsoft Edge: Microsoft has further integrated Copilot AI into its Edge web browser. Users will be able to utilise the AI chatbot to summarise page content, translate text, or rewrite sentences, all within the browser. Users can also type “@copilot” in the address bar to access the AI chatbot in Edge.

Copilot Vision: Currently available as an opt-in experimental feature in Copilot Labs, Copilot Vision can understand elements of the webpage you are viewing, including images and text. Users can receive real-time answers to queries based on what is displayed on their device. Microsoft stated that Vision currently works only with select websites and will not function on paywalled or sensitive content.

This feature is accessible in the US to select Copilot Pro subscribers in Copilot Labs.

Think Deeper: Similar to Copilot Vision, Think Deeper is an experimental feature available in Copilot Labs. This feature enables the AI chatbot to reason through more complex queries. Microsoft indicated that with the Think Deeper feature, the AI chatbot will take longer than usual to respond to questions and will be able to make suggestions and offer comparisons between two options.

Think Deeper is available to Copilot Pro users in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US in Copilot Labs.