OpenAI files confidential IPO paperwork, opens path for Wall Street debut

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI filed preliminary paperwork that would open the door to it becoming a publicly traded company, making itself the third in a powerhouse trio of artificial intelligence companies racing to Wall Street debuts.

The company said Monday it has filed confidential paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We expect it to leak so we're just announcing it," the company said in a written statement. "We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company. But it's a complicated set of tradeoffs and this gives us the option to go public sooner if that ends up being best." OpenAI's move follows its rival Anthropic 's June 1 disclosure that it is also moving toward an initial public offering of shares. Both are now following Elon Musk's space company SpaceX, which has started an IPO roadshow pitching itself as an AI-focused space company.