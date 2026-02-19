India central to AI's future as risks and opportunities grow: Anthropic CEO

Artificial Intelligence is advancing at a pace that could soon surpass human cognitive ability, and India will be at the centre of both its opportunities and its risks, Anthropic Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dario Amodei said on Thursday, underscoring the country’s growing influence in shaping the future of AI.

"AI has moved at an exponential pace over the last 10 years, and in a few years, AI models will surpass the cognitive intelligence of most humans," he said during his keynote address at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Speaking on both the opportunities and risks posed by AI, he said India has a "central role to play" in shaping the technology’s future.

"On the positive side, AI has the potential to cure diseases that have been incurable for thousands of years, to radically improve human health, and to lift billions out of poverty, including the global south, and create a better world for everyone," Amodei said.

However, he also expressed concerns over the potential dangers of the fast-evolving technology. "I'm concerned about the autonomous behaviour of AI models, their potential for misuse by individuals and governments, and their potential for economic displacement," he added.

"India has an absolutely central role to play in these questions and challenges, both on the side of the opportunities and on the side of the risks," Amodei said.

Highlighting India’s significance in global AI development, Amodei said, "One dynamic that we have observed is that the technologies and practices pioneered in India have historically set a standard for the global south. It has helped the diffusion of technology and humanitarian benefits through the global south," he said.

He added that as part of its commitment to India, Anthropic this week opened an office in Bengaluru and appointed Irina Ghose, who has spent three decades building businesses in India, as managing director for Anthropic India. The company also announced partnerships with major Indian enterprises, including Infosys, he said.