Documented fraud: How fake websites are scamming people worldwide

Since 2021, they have created 167,391 fake documents by creating websites that mimic common service centres (CSC), according to cybersecurity firm CloudSEK

Ajinkya Kawale
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 11:25 PM IST
Scammers are duping people by creating fake domains of websites used to make government identity documents like Aadhaar and PAN cards.  Since 2021, they have created 167,391 fake documents by creating websites that mimic common service centres (CSC), according to cybersecurity firm CloudSEK.  The CSC website provides government and non-government services to citizens.  One fake website may have generated ₹40 lakh for scammers as service charge. It had 2,727 operators who used CSCs and cyber cafes to generate fake documents.  Source: CloudSEK 
 
First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

