Home / Technology / Tech News / Intel's new CEO Lip-Bu Tan gets pay package valued at about $69 million

Intel's new CEO Lip-Bu Tan gets pay package valued at about $69 million

Tan has also agreed to buy $25 million in Intel shares in the first 30 days of taking the job

Intel, Intel Corp
Intel’s stock has rallied this year, gaining 20 per cent, including a surge of 15 per cent on Thursday | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 6:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Ian King
 
Incoming Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan, who was named to the position this week, will receive compensation valued at about $69 million if he reaches targets over the coming years. 
The package includes a salary of $1 million, plus a 200 per cent performance-based bonus, the chipmaker said in a filing Friday. It also includes $66 million in long-term equity awards and stock options and new-hire incentives. 
 
Separately, Tan agreed to buy $25 million in Intel shares in the first 30 days of taking the job. “Lip-Bu’s purchase reflects his belief in Intel and commitment to creating shareholder value,” the company said in a statement.
 
Earlier this week, Intel announced Tan was filling the role left vacant when the board ousted his predecessor, Pat Gelsinger. The semiconductor industry veteran, who previously served as an Intel board member, is tasked with trying to return the company to the forefront of an industry that it dominated for decades.
 
Tan, 65, will assume the role on March 18, the company said Wednesday. He will rejoin the board as well after stepping down in August 2024.
 
Intel’s stock has rallied this year, gaining 20 per cent, including a surge of 15 per cent on Thursday following the announcement of Tan’s appointment.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google to equip this year's base Pixel phone with telephoto camera: Report

Motorola to debut Edge 60 series in India, starting with 'Fusion': Details

Alibaba unveils AI-powered Quark app with advanced chatbot & planning tools

Tech wrap March 13: Samsung Galaxy F16, BGMI update, Snapchat AI filters

Krafton rolls out BGMI 3.7 update with new map, weapons and more: Details

Topics :Intel sharesIntelIntel CorpChief executive officerCEO pay

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 6:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story