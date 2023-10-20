Home / Technology / Tech News / Elon Musk announces details of upcoming subscription plans for X: Know more

Elon Musk announces details of upcoming subscription plans for X: Know more

The more affordable subscription plan would be ads supported, but gets all premium features

BS Tech New Delhi
Musk did not share details about the pricing and markets these plans would initially be offered in

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) would soon get two new premium subscription plans, announced CEO Elon Musk. He posted on X, “Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads.” Musk did not share details about the pricing and markets these plans would initially be offered in.

Based on Musk's post, the more affordable plan would pack all the premium features such as the option to edit, highlight or prioritise posts. But it would be supported by ads just like the free version. The premium subscription plan, on the other hand, would offer ad-free experience.

Earlier this week, X brought the most significant change to the platform to date by rolling out a $1 annual charge for new users in New Zealand and the Philippines to counter bots and fake accounts on the platform.

"As of October 17, 2023 we've started testing 'Not A Bot', a new subscription method for new users in two countries. This new test was developed to bolster our already significant efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity," the company said in a blog post.

"This will evaluate a potentially powerful measure to help us combat bots and spammers on X, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount. Within this test, existing users are not affected," it added.

New X users who do not pay the $1 per year fee would only be able to take "read-only" actions, such as reading posts, watching videos, and following accounts, according to X.

Also Read

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

'Unlimited interactivity': With X, Twitter aims to foray into new fields

Who's Linda Yaccarino, the executive likely to replace Musk as Twitter CEO?

Twitter gets new DM feature; voice and video chat to be added soon: Musk

India among the top four countries that asked Twitter to remove content

Google resumes work on AR Iris glasses with built-in assistant: Report

X coming with two premium tiers, one ad-free, confirms Elon Musk in a post

OnePlus Pad Go affordable tablet goes on sale in India: Price, specs, more

Apple likely to use same A18-series chip across iPhone 16 models: Report

Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterSocial media appsSocial Media

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story