OnePlus Pad Go affordable tablet goes on sale in India: Price, specs, more

The OnePlus Pad Go is now available for purchase on the OnePlus online store, OnePlus Store App, and ecommerce platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart. The affordable tablet is also available for purchase at OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, Croma, and select other outlets. The OnePlus Pad Go is available in 128GB and 256GB storage models, both with 8GB RAM. The 128GB storage is offered in both Wi-Fi and LTE + Wi-Fi connectivity, whereas the 256GB storage model is offered only in the LTE + Wi-Fi connectivity.

OnePlus Pad Go: Prices

8GB+128GB Wi-Fi: Rs 19,999

8GB+128GB LTE + Wi-Fi: Rs 21,999

8GB+256GB LTE + Wi-Fi: Rs 23,999



Also Read: OnePlus Open event highlights: Know specs, features, India pricing and more

OnePlus Pad Go: Specifications

The OnePlus Pad Go sports a 11.35-inch 2.4K resolution display of 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus said the display is certified for low blue light for eye comfort while maintaining colour tones. The tablet also features a Bedtime Mode that reduces screen flickers. It gets a single camera setup with a centred camera design on the back panel.

The OnePlus Pad Go sports a quad-speaker setup with the company's Omni-bearing Sound Field technology, which enables multi-directional sound based on device orientation. The audio is powered by Dolby Atmos. The tablet is powered by an 8,000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging. The tablet has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB).