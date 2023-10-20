Home / Technology / Tech News / X coming with two premium tiers, one ad-free, confirms Elon Musk in a post

X coming with two premium tiers, one ad-free, confirms Elon Musk in a post

The first of these subscription tiers will be priced lower, targeting users seeking a cheaper way to access all of X's premium features

BS Web Team New Delhi
Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 3:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tech billionaire Elon Musk announced on Friday that social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is set to introduce two premium subscription tiers.

The first of these subscription tiers will be priced lower, targeting users seeking a cheaper way to access all of X's premium features. Musk said the other subscription tier will be more expensive but feature an ad-free browsing experience.

Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon.

One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023
In a post on X, Musk wrote, "Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon". He added, "One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads". No further details were divulged on the subscription plans by Musk.

Earlier in October, X began rolling out a US $1 annual charge for new users in New Zealand and the Philippines. This new program is in addition to X's main subscription of $8 per month. New X users who do not pay the $1/year fee will only be able to take "read-only" actions, such as reading posts, watching videos and following accounts,

Since Musk bought X last year, he has been trying to encourage users to pay for an enhanced version of the service, which is now called X Premium. X has given paid subscribers more features, such as longer posts and increased visibility, to make the platform more attractive to them.

After taking over the popular social media platform in October 2022, the tech billionaire initiated a slew of controversial changes, including mass layoffs, disbanding of content moderation teams, and rebranding Twitter as X.

Also Read

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

'Unlimited interactivity': With X, Twitter aims to foray into new fields

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

After Centre's demand, Tesla agrees to set up vendor base in India: Report

Give us a road map and timeframe for local supply chain: India tells Tesla

OnePlus Pad Go affordable tablet goes on sale in India: Price, specs, more

Apple likely to use same A18-series chip across iPhone 16 models: Report

Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

OnePlus Open event highlights: Know specs, features, India pricing and more

Dyson unveils Purifier Big+Quiet for large spaces: Know price and features

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterSocial MediaTesla Elon Musk

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story