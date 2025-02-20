Elon Musk's Grok AI gets a standalone app for iPhones: How to use, features

Elon Musk-owned artificial intelligence company xAI has launched a standalone app for its AI chatbot, Grok. The Grok app is now available on iOS in India via the Apple App Store, while its Android version is listed as "coming soon" on the Google Play Store. Musk has also announced that Grok will soon have standalone apps for macOS and Windows PCs.

Grok app: Features

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk revealed that the Grok mobile app is offering free access to the latest Grok 3 AI model for a limited time. Grok-3, released earlier this week, is claimed to deliver over 10 times the compute power of its predecessor.

Beyond the new model, the mobile app introduces DeepSearch and Think mode, both powered by Grok-3:

DeepSearch Mode: Functions as a reasoning interface, displaying how the chatbot understands a query and structures its responses.

Think Mode: Engages Grok-3's multi-step reasoning, breaking down problems into smaller steps, evaluating solutions, and refining responses before presenting the final output.

Additionally, the Grok app allows users to generate images from text prompts and upload files and images for processing.

How to install and use Grok app on iOS