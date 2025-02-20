iPhone 16e: Here is all you need to know about the new Apple family member

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e, the latest addition to the iPhone 16 series . Powered by the A18 chip, the iPhone 16e brings support for Apple Intelligence features and is the first iPhone to incorporate Apple's proprietary C1 modem. Pre-orders for the iPhone 16e in India begin on February 21, with general availability starting February 28.

iPhone 16e: India pricing

128GB: Rs 59,900

256GB: Rs 69,900

512GB: Rs 89,900

iPhone 16e: Details

Design

The iPhone 16e follows Apple's modern design language, featuring a flat aluminium frame and a glass back. At the front, it sports a 6.1-inch display with a notch similar to the iPhone 14. It also includes the Action Button, introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro, allowing users to trigger custom actions. The device is available in Black and White colour options.

For durability, the iPhone 16e is equipped with Ceramic Shield on the front and holds an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water immersion of up to six metres for 30 minutes.

Display

The iPhone 16e sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2532x1170-pixel resolution. Similar to the standard iPhone 16 models, its display refresh rate remains 60Hz. The panel supports HDR content with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Apple has also added a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating on top of the display.

Performance and Apple Intelligence

The iPhone 16e is powered by the latest-generation A18 chip. It is a chip derivative from the iPhone 16 series with a 4-core GPU, enabling advanced gaming features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Moreover, the chip has a 16-core Neural Engine (NPU) to run machine learning (ML) models faster, enabling support for Apple Intelligence.

The device gets the full suite of Apple Intelligence features, including Writing Tools, Notification Summary, Image Playground, and Genmoji. Additionally, the Visual Intelligence feature, accessible via the Action Button, allows users to summarise and translate text, detect phone numbers and email addresses, and perform visual searches using Google or OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Camera

Unlike other models in the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 16e features a single 48MP Fusion camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Hybrid Focus Pixels. It supports 24MP and 48MP output and includes a 12MP 2x telephoto mode. At the front, the iPhone 16e has a 12MP camera with autofocus and automatic image stabilisation.

For video recording, the iPhone 16e supports:

4K Dolby Vision recording at up to 60fps

1080p slow-motion video at up to 240fps

Spatial Audio recording, optimised for immersive listening with AirPods, Apple Vision Pro, and other compatible devices

Additional video features include:

Audio Mix, allowing users to adjust sound after capture—enhancing voices, simulating a studio-like environment, or positioning background noises in surround sound

Wind Noise reduction, using machine learning to automatically suppress unwanted noise

Battery

Apple said that the iPhone 16e offers up to 26 hours of video playback and up to 90 hours of audio playback on a single charge. Using the USB-C port at the bottom, the iPhone 16e can be charged up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes using a 20W adapter or higher. It also supports wireless charging with Qi-certified chargers but does not get support for MagSafe (Qi2).

Connectivity

iPhone 16e comes with Apple's maiden C1 modem, which the company said is the most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone. The iPhone 16e gets 5G connectivity and support for Wi??'Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO, and Bluetooth 5.3. The iPhone also gets NFC support with reader mode.