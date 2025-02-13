Email cyberattacks rose by 197% during second half of 2024: Report

Global email cyberattacks increased by 197 per cent between July and December 2024, according to Swiss cybersecurity firm Acronis' Cyberthreats Report. Nearly 50 per cent of the reported cyberattacks were targeted by email-based attacks at least once during this period.

In the second half of 2024, spam accounted for 31.4 per cent of all received emails, while 1.4 per cent contained malware or phishing links.

A total of 1,712 ransomware incidents were recorded in the fourth quarter 2024, with significant activity from cyberattackers like RansomHub, Akira, Play, and KillSec, which collectively targeted 580 victims. Additionally, the ransomware group Cl0p emerged as a major threat in December, with 68 reported attacks.

The cybersecurity firm blocked over 48 million malicious URLs in the fourth quarter of 2024, marking a 7 per cent sequential increase.

Email attacks on Managed Service Providers (MSPs) also saw an increase, with phishing being the most commonly used method to infiltrate MSP networks. Around 33 per cent of MSPs faced email phishing campaigns, followed closely by attacks exploiting vulnerabilities in Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) and other remote access tools. This highlights how cybercriminals are taking advantage of common MSP practices to gain unauthorised access and deploy malicious software.

The report highlights a growing concern as Advanced Persistent Threat (APT)-linked ransomware groups increasingly target MSPs, posing a significant and escalating risk. These sophisticated attackers use techniques such as stolen credentials, social engineering, and supply chain attacks to infiltrate MSP networks and spread ransomware to client systems. This shift shows that MSPs are no longer just opportunistic targets but have become strategic entry points for high-impact cyberattacks.

Additionally, in December 2024, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, and Italy faced the highest number of malware attacks. The UAE also reported the highest percentage of blocked malicious URLs at 16.2 per cent, followed by Brazil at 13.2 per cent and Singapore at 12.0 per cent.