Tech wrap Feb 13: Apple TV on Android, OpenAI GPT 5, Noise Master Buds

Apple has expanded its Apple TV app to Android, making it available via the Google Play Store. This allows Android users to subscribe to Apple TV+ and the MLS Season Pass directly through Google's billing system. However, an Apple account is necessary for access.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has provided insights into the company’s future AI roadmap. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman revealed that GPT-4.5, internally codenamed Orion, will be launched soon. He further noted that GPT-4.5 will be OpenAI’s final “non-chain-of-thought model,” as the company moves toward a more advanced, unified AI system with GPT-5.

Noise has introduced its first Master Series earbuds, the Noise Master Buds, featuring Sound by Bose audio technology. These earbuds include adaptive sound isolation through Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and offer premium features like spatial sound support and advanced Bluetooth audio codecs.

Also Read

ASUS has introduced a new range of laptops in India, including updates across its Vivobook, Zenbook, and ASUS Gaming series. The company highlighted that these laptops incorporate on-device AI capabilities to enhance performance. Among the lineup is the Zenbook Duo, which stands out as the company’s first dual-screen laptop featuring a detachable keyboard.

Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 platform, bringing generative AI capabilities to mid-range smartphones. This chipset is designed to enhance gaming performance on budget-friendly devices with features like Snapdragon Game Super Resolution. The company confirmed that brands such as OPPO, Realme, and Honor will integrate this chipset into their upcoming smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra refines its Ultra-series approach, combining high-end hardware with AI-driven improvements. It delivers enhanced camera performance, upgraded processing power, and AI-based productivity tools. However, the absence of Dolby Vision, the removal of Bluetooth from the S Pen, and limited design changes might not appeal to all users. Nonetheless, for those prioritizing AI-powered performance and imaging, the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains a strong contender.

Jack Dorsey has introduced Goose, an open-source AI framework, as a counter to proprietary AI models. Developed by his company Block, Goose is designed to integrate with major AI systems while offering developers greater control over data privacy.

Elon Musk has announced that Grok 3, his AI chatbot aimed at competing with ChatGPT, is nearing completion. He stated that its release is expected within the next one to two weeks.

Elon Musk's legal team has indicated that he will withdraw his $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI’s non-profit arm if the organisation continues its transition toward a for-profit structure. This was disclosed in a court filing on Wednesday.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, concerns around AI-driven relationships are growing. While online dating remains popular, the increasing role of artificial intelligence in this space has introduced new dynamics. A study revealed that 61 per cent of respondents believe it is possible to develop romantic feelings for an AI chatbot.

Baidu has announced that it will make its AI chatbot, Ernie Bot, available for free starting April 1. The decision follows advancements in technology and reductions in operational costs.