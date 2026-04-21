Most of the phones and tablets that we have today come with sealed designs, with batteries glued into place and difficult to remove or replace. That could begin to change from 2027.

Under the European Union’s battery regulation, phones, tablets and cordless mobile phones will need to be designed so that batteries can be removed and replaced without damaging the device or the battery itself. The rule is set to kick in from February 18, 2027, and could mark a shift away from tightly sealed hardware that has dominated device design for more than a decade.

EU battery regulation: What has been mandated

The regulation introduces clear requirements for how batteries must be designed within devices.

At its core, batteries must be both removable and replaceable. This means users should be able to take them out safely without damaging the device, and swap them with another unit without affecting performance or safety. READ: Products launched during Tim Cook's reign that shaped Apple's evolution For end users, this process must be possible using commercially available tools—or no tools at all. Manufacturers cannot rely on proprietary or specialised tools unless these are provided free of charge with the product. In practical terms, this means users should be able to replace batteries themselves without having to depend on authorised service centres.

The rules define an “end user” as an adult without specialised technical training, indicating that the process is meant to be accessible even to non-expert users. However, it may not be as simple as the removable battery systems seen in older feature phones. For certain categories, such as batteries used in light means of transport (LMT), replacement may be carried out by independent professionals. In such cases, manufacturers must ensure that any required tools are available at a reasonable and non-discriminatory price. Which devices will be affected As per official documents, the key affected devices include mobile phones, cordless phones and slate tablets. The focus is on products where batteries are currently glued or sealed in place, making removal difficult.

More than just a repair rule While the most visible change is around repairability, the regulation extends beyond that. It includes provisions related to the safe handling and disposal of batteries, and aims to ensure that removed batteries are directed to proper collection and treatment systems. The broader objective is to reduce waste and improve how batteries are managed across their lifecycle. READ: India's smartphone market hits six-year low as memory costs surge: Report When will the rules take effect The EU battery regulation entered into force in August 2023 and will be implemented in phases. The requirements on removability and replaceability will apply from February 18, 2027.

Why this could affect India Although the regulation applies within the European Union, its impact is unlikely to remain limited to the region. Manufacturers typically avoid creating separate hardware designs for different markets due to cost and supply chain complexity. As a result, devices designed to meet EU requirements are often rolled out globally. A similar shift was seen with USB-C charging ports. After the EU mandated the standard, companies began adopting it across markets, with similar rules later introduced in India. If this pattern continues, consumers in markets such as India could also see devices that are easier to repair.