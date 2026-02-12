Facebook now lets you animate profile photos using Meta AI: What's new

Restyle feature

As part of the update, Facebook is also introducing a feature called “Restyle,” which lets users modify the appearance of photos in Stories and Memories. After choosing an image, users can tap the Restyle option to apply preset effects or enter a custom text prompt to generate a new look. The tool includes categories such as Styles (anime or illustrated), Moods (like glowy), Lighting effects (such as ethereal), various colour tones, and background options like a beach or cityscape. Facebook will also recommend older Memories that can be refreshed with these effects before being shared again.