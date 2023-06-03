Home / Technology / Tech News / Facebook took action on 41% individual grievances, Instagram on 54%

Facebook took action on 41% individual grievances, Instagram on 54%

As per category-wise information disclosed by Meta, Facebook "actioned on" less than one-fourth grievances of users where they claimed that content is showing them in partial nudity or in a sexual act

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Facebook took action on 41% individual grievances, Instagram on 54%

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Social media giant Meta's Facebook took action against 41 per cent of complaints it received from users and Instagram against over 54 per cent of grievances raised by users in April 2023, according to the company's latest India Monthly Report.

As per the category-wise information disclosed by Meta, Facebook "actioned on" less than one-fourth grievances of users where they claimed that the content is showing them in partial nudity or in a sexual act.

In the case of Instagram, the platform actioned on less than one-third of users' reports it received for violation of its policy on "content showing me in nudity/partial nudity or in a sexual act".

Meta transparency report shows the other categories of report, on which Facebook action rate was less than a quarter of percentage, included grievances raised by users for "bullying or harassment" (over 17 per cent), "inappropriate or abusive content" (around 18 per cent) and fake profiles (over 23 per cent).

Facebook received a total 8,470 grievances from users and provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 2,225 cases.

"Of the other 6,245 reports where specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 1,244 reports in total," Meta said in the report for Facebook.

The category-wise details of action taken on 1,244 additional reports was not disclosed by Facebook.

Facebook on its own acted on over 27.7 million content which it found were violating its community guidelines across 13 policies.

The top three categories on which Facebook took action on its own comprised 21.7 million spam content, 1.6 million content faced action for violating policy around adult nudity and sexual activity and 1.4 million for violent and graphic content.

Instagram received 9,676 grievances from users, out of which it acted on 5,255 incidents.

The company provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 3,591 cases.

Instagram provided tools only in around 11 per cent of cases where users reported about their account being hacked, around 30 per cent in cases where users claimed that the content showed them in partial nudity or in a sexual act.

"Of the other 6,085 reports where specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 1,664 reports in total," Meta said for action taken by Instagram.

The category or the policy wise details of 1,664 reports were not shared by the company in the report.

Instagram on its own acted against over 5.46 million content.

Meta received five orders from Grievances Appellate Committee (GAC) on which it acted.

The GAC looks into complaints of users who are not satisfied by the resolution of social media majors.

Also Read

Meta updates policies to limit ads targeting teens on Facebook, Instagram

Instagram up after a brief outage, company says 'technical issue'

Microsoft's new feature to let users set default apps in Windows 11

Microsoft introduces its new 'Canary Channel' for Windows Insiders

Instagram adds feature to allow users to add up to 5 links to profile bios

WhatsApp working on redesigned settings page for iOS beta: Report

Microsoft to end support for its virtual assistant 'Cortana' on Windows

Microsoft increases Bing Chat's turn limit to 30 chats per session

Hackers target iPhones with unknown malware via iMessages to spy on users

WhatsApp working on fresh keyboard design with emoji category on Android

Topics :FacebookInstagram

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story