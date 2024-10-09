Fitbit app gets Google's Gemini integration as opt-in experimental feature

Google has begun integrating its Gemini AI into the Fitbit smartphone app, which serves as a companion for Fitbit-branded wearables and Google Pixel Watches. The first Gemini-powered feature for Fitbit is Insight Explorer, which offers personalised responses to users' health-related queries. However, this feature is available as an opt-in experiment within a new “Fitbit Labs” section in the app and is currently limited to select users.
Fitbit Insight Explorer: What is it
Insight Explorer is maiden offering from Fitbit through the Labs, an opt-in experimental programme for select users to test new features. According to Fitbit, Insight Explorer utilises large language models (LLMs) from Google to analyse users' Fitbit data and provide personalised insights, including trends, summaries, explanations, and illustrative charts. It also employs this data to give tailored responses to users' health and fitness-related questions.ALSO READ: Google Store will take over official Fitbit website in October: Know more
The Insight Explorer feature analyses various metrics, including activity, sleep, and heart metrics such as steps, Active Zone Minutes (AZM), sleep score, sleep duration, bed/awake time, deep/light/REM sleep, heart rate variability (HRV), and resting heart rate (RHR).
Fitbit Insight Explorer: How to access
The Insight Explorer feature on the Fitbit app is currently available only to Fitbit Premium subscribers in the US and supports English language exclusively. Eligible users can activate the feature by following these steps:
- Tap on the “See all” option within the Fitbit Labs section.
- Select the option to join Insight Explorer.
- Follow the on-screen instructions and accept the lab-specific consent.
- Type your query or request into the textbox and tap send to receive personalised insights.
- There may be a waitlist if the number of users exceeds the feature’s limit. Google mentioned that users can join the waitlist to receive notifications when more spots become available.