Fitbit app gets Google's Gemini integration as opt-in experimental feature

Google has begun integrating its Gemini AI into the Fitbit smartphone app, which serves as a companion for Fitbit-branded wearables and Google Pixel Watches. The first Gemini-powered feature for Fitbit is Insight Explorer, which offers personalised responses to users' health-related queries. However, this feature is available as an opt-in experiment within a new “Fitbit Labs” section in the app and is currently limited to select users.

Fitbit Insight Explorer: What is it

