Samsung to launch Galaxy A16 5G, powered by MediaTek chip, in India soon

The Galaxy A16 5G is set to launch in India soon, announced Samsung after the smartphone’s global launch on October 8. However, the South Korean electronics maker has not confirmed the launch timeline. Highlighting six years of software support for the smartphone concerning Android upgrades and security updates, Samsung stated that the Galaxy A16 5G marks a significant advancement in mid-range smartphones and boasts segment-defining features.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is offered with the Exynos 1330 chip in some regions, but the company has confirmed that the Indian model will be powered by a MediaTek chip. Samsung has also confirmed that the smartphone will be available in three colour options: Gold, Light Green, and Blue Black. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Details

Already available in select regions, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the smartphone sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera in a teardrop design.

More From This Section

Samsung is offering six generations of operating system updates and six years of security updates for the smartphone. Additionally, the Galaxy A16 includes Samsung Knox Security features such as Auto Blocker, Secure Folder, Private Share, and Pin App, powered by a dedicated Knox Vault chipset.

Samsung stated that the Galaxy A16 features a “Glasstic” back pattern and adopts the Key Island design on the frame, where side buttons are placed on a slightly elevated section. Additionally, the company mentioned that it is the first mid-range Galaxy A series smartphone to feature an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Specifications