Help section from Fitbit began migrating to the Google support framework in January, and its online store has already been replaced by the Google Store in April

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Starting October this year, the Fitbit website will be completely replaced by the Google Store. The migration of articles from Fitbit help section to the Google support framework began in January, and the online shop previously available at fitbit.com was discontinued in April in favour of the Google Store.

A banner stating, “On 1/10 the Fitbit store is moving. Shop Fitbit on Google Store,” has appeared on the Fitbit website. Clicking on the banner redirects users to the “Watchers & Trackers” page, where they can explore the Pixel Watch, along with Fitbit-powered smartwatches, trackers, and other accessories.
The page features a banner message reading, “You made it! Google Store is your new home for all things Fitbit. Start shopping below or get help with your Fitbit account here.” It also includes shortcuts to Fitbit Settings, Fitbit Support, Fitbit Terms of Service, Fitbit Privacy, and Fitbit Premium Subscriptions. In July, the Fitbit app assumed the functions of the fitbit.com web dashboard. No updates have been announced regarding community.fitbit.com, although Google Support has its own user forum system.

Earlier this year, Google’s Fitbit introduced the Ace LTE smartwatch, specifically designed for children aged seven and older.

Google has denied recent reports suggesting it is discontinuing the Fitbit Versa and Sense lines following the introduction of Pixel smartwatches, according to news platform ArsTechnica.

Fitbit was acquired by Google in January 2021 and has since been integrated into the company’s hardware division. The acquisition, first announced in November 2019, was valued at $2.1 billion.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

