Taiwanese semiconductor maker MediaTek has launched the Dimensity 9400 chipset, bringing improved performance across the board. Notably, the new-generation flagship chip enhances on-device artificial intelligence capabilities and supports tri-fold smartphones. Based on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process, the Dimensity 9400 chip is up to 40 per cent more power efficient than its predecessor, MediaTek stated.

The company also indicated that the first smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip will be available in the fourth quarter of 2024.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400: Performance

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip has adopted the company’s second-generation All Big Core Design, based on Arm’s v9.2 CPU architecture. The chip features a single Arm Cortex-X925 core operating at a clock speed of over 3.62GHz, coupled with three Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores. MediaTek claimed that this design offers 35 per cent faster single-core performance and 28 per cent faster multi-core performance compared to the last generation Dimensity 9300 chip.

Regarding the dedicated graphics processing unit (GPU), MediaTek stated that the new chip provides up to 40 per cent better ray tracing performance than the previous generation. Ray tracing simulates how light behaves in real life to enhance graphics, especially in games. The chipset’s ray tracing capabilities are further improved by the inclusion of opacity micromaps (OMM) support, which allows for more detailed light tracing in visually dense scenes, such as those with extensive vegetation.

The GPU on the Dimensity 9400 also offers a 41 per cent performance boost while saving 44 per cent more power compared to the last generation chip.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400: On-device AI

For AI processing workloads, the chip features the company’s eighth-generation neural processing unit (NPU). MediaTek stated that the Dimensity 9400 is the first smartphone chipset to support on-device Low-rank Adaptation (LoRA) training and on-device video generation capabilities. Low-rank Adaptation (LoRA) trains a large machine learning model for specific tasks without retaining the entire model.

The Dimensity 9400 also introduces a new Agentic AI Engine (DAE), which transforms traditional AI applications into sophisticated agentic AI applications. Unlike regular AI, which only responds to commands or follows preset tasks, agentic AI possesses a degree of autonomy and can act independently to achieve specific goals.

Leveraging these new capabilities and a new NPU, the Dimensity 9400 is said to offer up to 80 per cent faster prompt performance for AI models while being 35 per cent more power efficient than the last generation Dimensity 9300.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400: Other features

In addition to boosts in performance across CPU, GPU, and NPU, the Dimensity 9400 features a new 4nm architecture-based Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chip that reportedly reduces power consumption by half. The new chip also supports Wi-Fi 7. Other notable features include native support for tri-fold smartphones with improved optimisation and lower power consumption while recording 4K resolution videos at 60 frames per second.