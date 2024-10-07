Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Ask Photos feature replaces the search option in the Google Photos app for Android and iOS. The rollout has commenced in US as a server side update, but is not available for everyone

Photos, Google Photos
Photos, Google Photos(Photo: Shutterstock)
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 12:47 PM IST
Google is rolling out the “Ask Photos” feature to select users. The Gemini-powered feature is reportedly rolling out for users in the US as a server-side update and appearing in the Google Photos app, meaning it does not matter which version of Google Photos the user has. The American technology company opened the waitlist for access in September this year, allowing users to sign up on Google’s website. The feature was unveiled at Google I/O 2024 in May.
Ask Photos in Google Photos app: What is it

Ask Photos allows users to pose questions in natural language directly within Google Photos, utilising Google’s Gemini AI models. The app will display results based on the content of the photos, along with the image that best matches the answer. It also enables searches for people, pets, and more.

Ask Photos in Google Photos app: Availability

Once the feature is available on an account, it will be accessible on all devices, including Android and iOS apps. According to 9to5Google, it will appear as a new tab in the Photos app at the bottom, replacing the "Search" tab. Classic search will still be available but only after using the Ask Photos feature first.

It is not clear when the feature will be widely rolled out. However, if a user has signed up for the waitlist, they may soon see Ask Photos on their device.
Ask Photos in Google Photos app: How it works

Following the activation of Ask Photos, users will be prompted to learn how the feature works, what data it requires access to, and to confirm details, including verifying that the correct names are associated with people. Users will also need to set relationships for people and pets, arranged by how frequently they appear in the library. The feature is reportedly more effective at answering questions about people and places rather than events or objects, as stated by 9to5Google.
First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

