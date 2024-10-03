Google plans to bring AI to every Indian as it completes 20 yrs in country

As search giant Google completes 20 years in India and unveils the 10th edition of Google for India, it has laid out its plan to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to every Google user in the country. This includes expanding its AI capabilities in regional languages, setting up a Google Safety Engineering Centre in India, and empowering 10 million Indians with AI skills.

To begin with, Google announced that it is bringing Gemini, its AI offering, to all its products. This includes AI Overviews in Google Search and Gemini Live, available in nine languages. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In India, with over 40 per cent of Gemini’s Indian language users already relying on voice interactions, Google recently launched Gemini Live in English for conversations with Gemini on phones. Gemini Live is now being rolled out in Hindi, with eight more Indian languages—Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu—to follow in the coming weeks.

The company is expanding its generative AI experience in Search. AI Overviews, launched earlier this year in English and Hindi, will soon be available in more Indian languages, including Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil. AI Overviews help users quickly find relevant information on Search, with links to referenced web pages for deeper exploration.

Importantly, Google will launch a new Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) in India in 2025, aimed at developing security and online safety products and solutions that cater to the needs of Indian users.

Google also unveiled the "AI Opportunity Agenda for India" whitepaper, a roadmap to support the government’s India AI Mission by focusing on three key priorities—investing in innovation infrastructure, building an AI-ready workforce, and promoting inclusive adoption and accessibility.

As part of this initiative, the company announced that, starting next year, Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID cards will be made accessible to more than 600 million ABHA ID holders via Google Wallet in partnership with Eka Care. ABHA ID cards enable people to store, share, and receive digital health information seamlessly with healthcare groups across the country, helping them better utilise India’s public health infrastructure for their well-being.

Google Cloud also announced plans to combine the power of Beckn-enabled open networks and Gemini through an open-source Gemini Agent Framework, available to every Indian business and user.

This framework will allow users to search and discover listings—from electronics to seeds, and from jobs to educational courses—and make seamless transactions across key sectors like agriculture and skilling. People will be able to access this extensive and useful information through a single interface.

Google also introduced new tools for merchants to creatively showcase their products and create a more immersive experience for customers.