Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023: Sale to begin from Oct 8, check offers here

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023: Offers The Big Billion sale comes with big offers of various products. The deals offer 50 to 80 per cent off on electronic accessories, tablets will get up to 70 per cent off and there will be 80 per cent off on televisions and other appliances and you will also get 75 per cent discounts on 4K TVs and refrigerators. The Big Billion sale offers a wide range of products at massive discounts, you can also browse ACs, printers, washing machines, mobile covers, screen guards, etc.
Crazy offers on branded devices
Big Billion sales: Bank discounts Card Insider reveals that Flipkart sales will also get bank discounts as Axis Bank credit card will get a 10 per cent instant discount and Credit EMI transactions above Rs 5,000, and the maximum discount is capped at Rs 1250.
