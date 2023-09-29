Amazon, Flipkart to lock horns with their festive sale events next month

E-commerce giants Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart are locking horns yet again as both kick-start their flagship festive sale events on the same day next month. Flipkart will host its annual flagship sale event, 'The Big Billion Days' (TBBD), from October 8 to October 15, with early access for Plus customers beginning October 7.

Flipkart's chief rival Amazon advanced the start of its flagship sale event 'The Great Indian Festival' (GIF) to October 8 from the previously announced October 10, after Flipkart declared the dates for TBBD. The GIF event will provide 24-hour early access for Prime members. Customers will also get early access to more than 25,000 products until October 6 through Kick Starter Deals.

“Our teams, including our delivery associates, are excited to make Amazon Great India Festival 2023 the biggest ever for millions of customers across Bharat,” said Manish Tiwary, vice president and country manager for India consumer business at Amazon. "Customers will get access to thousands of new launches from leading brands and lakhs of sellers across India."





"Our teams, including our delivery associates, are excited to make Amazon Great India Festival 2023 the biggest ever for millions of customers across Bharat," said Manish Tiwary, vice president and country manager for India consumer business at Amazon. "Customers will get access to thousands of new launches from leading brands and lakhs of sellers across India."

With Amazon Pay Later, customers can get instant credit up to Rs 1 lakh to shop now and pay next month. With the lifetime-free Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, customers can get 5 per cent unlimited cashback; those applying for the card also get welcome rewards worth Rs 2,500. There are exchange and no-cost EMI options to make this festive shopping more affordable. During this GIF, Amazon Business customers can save up to 28 per cent extra with GST invoices and 40 per cent more with bulk discounts on purchases across categories like laptops, desktops, monitors, and appliances.

For Flipkart, the 10th edition of TBBD marks a milestone in the Bengaluru-based firm's over 15-year journey. The event is expected to attract millions of customers, sellers, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), and Kirana delivery partners across India under one platform.

“The Big Billion Days this year is a special one, not just for Flipkart but for the entire ecosystem, as we step into this milestone 10th year,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Flipkart Group. “This growth story is one that transcends across our growing seller network, MSMEs, brands, Kirana partners, and the Samarth programme — creating numerous jobs and promoting inclusion in the digital economy at large.”

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart said it will generate over 1,00,000 new job opportunities across its supply chain, including fulfilment and sortation centres, and delivery hubs. In the run-up to the festive season, Flipkart is looking at hiring and creating lakhs of seasonal jobs across its pan-India supply chain to cater to customer demand during the festive season.

These seasonal jobs include local Kirana delivery partners, women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and others. This year, Flipkart has scaled its supply chain with last-mile distribution hubs and large-scale fulfilment centres, strengthening its reach in Tier-III cities and beyond. It has added more than 19 lakh square feet of space across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The e-commerce firm is also planning to deliver more than 40 per cent of shipments during the festive event through its Kirana delivery programme.





Over 1.4 million entrepreneurs, including Flipkart Samarth sellers, encompassing artisans, weavers, women, and self-help groups (SHGs), are set to participate in TBBD. Flipkart said the 27 per cent year-on-year growth in sellers underscores Flipkart's widespread acceptance among the seller community and MSMEs.

SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho said it would host its ‘Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale’ beginning from October 6. With over 14 lakh sellers and 12 crore product listings across 30 categories, Meesho said it aims to ensure that customers across India have a plethora of affordable options to choose from this festive season.In the last two months, Meesho has onboarded nearly 2 lakh new sellers in preparation for the festive season. Sellers registered on Meesho are projected to hire over 3 lakh seasonal workers as part of their requirements for the festive season.



"To fulfill the growing festive demand, we are working with lakhs of sellers as well as emerging and regional brands across the country," said Megha Agarwal, CXO, Growth, Meesho.

Snapdeal, a leading value e-commerce platform, will launch its first sale of the festive season, "Toofani Sale - Festive Dhamaka", starting from October 8 to October 15, 2023. During the sale period, Snapdeal said shoppers can expect to get discounts, including 50 per cent to 90 per cent off on new deals on an extensive range of products across categories.

E-commerce retailers are expected to garner sales worth Rs 90,000 crore this festive season, 18–20 per cent higher than last year, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. This is the 10th year of the festive season sales for online retailers in India. The first-ever Indian e-tailing festive season sales happened in 2014. Over these 10 years, Indian e-tailing has transformed almost entirely as the annual GMV (gross merchandise value) for the overall e-tailing industry has grown almost 20 times in the period. In 2014, the industry clocked a GMV of Rs 27,000 crores for the whole year. Redseer said this year (2023) the same is expected to be approximately Rs 5,25,000 crore. In the process, the number of annual transacting users has jumped 15 times.

Another Redseer report related to the Indian festive season reveals the market readiness and sellers' bullish sentiments for a profitable festive season. After a rocky first three quarters of the calendar year 2023, online sellers expect at least a 15 per cent jump in festive sales year-on-year. “The festive period is expected to enable sellers, especially the smaller ones, to come out of the challenging sales environment seen through this, and sellers are optimistic of strong sales growth,” said Mrigank Gutgutia, partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants.