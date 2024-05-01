Flipkart sale deals: Samsung Galaxy S23 at Rs 44,999, S23 FE at Rs 33,999

Samsung has announced that it has partnered with e-commerce platform Flipkart for the "Big Saving Days sale", starting on May 2, in which it will offer the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE smartphones at discounted rates. From Flipkart’s side, both smartphones will receive bank cashback offers. Including all offers, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE will be available on Flipkart at Rs 44,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.

Recently, Samsung rolled out Galaxy AI features for the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. These include features such as Chat Assist, Live Translate for calls, and Interpreter for calling. Also included in the package are other AI-powered productivity tools such as Note Assist, Browser Assist, and Transcript Assist. Generative AI-powered photo editing tools along with the gesture-driven Circle to Search feature are also available on the Galaxy S23 smartphone.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Launched last year at Rs 59,999 onwards, the Galaxy S23 FE will be available at Rs 33,999 onwards during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale . This price is inclusive of bank cashback of Rs 1,000. Important to note, the deal is available on the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a higher storage option, 256GB, which may not be available with the offer.

Powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone sports a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The smartphone is powered by Android 14-based OneUI 6.1, which is packed with Galaxy AI features including Chat Assist, Live Translate for calls, Interpreter and more. The gesture-driven “Circle to Search” feature has also rolled out on the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (up to 120Hz refresh rate)

Dimensions and Weight: 76.5 X 158 X 8.2mm, 209g

Rear camera: 50MP (f1.8) main + 12MP ultra-wide-angle (f2.2 and FoV: 123-degree) + 8MP telephoto (f2.4, 3x optical zoom)

Front camera: 10MP (f2.4)

Processor: Exynos 2200 (4nm)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Battery: 4,500

Charging: 25W wired, fast wireless charging 2.0, and wireless powershare

Platform: Android 14 (OneUI 6.1)

Protection: IP68

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Samsung Galaxy S23

Launched in 2023 at Rs 64,999 onwards, the Galaxy S23 will be available at Rs 44,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Important to note, the price is inclusive of Rs 2,000 bank cashback offer applicable on select bank cards.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. It sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen of an adaptive refresh rate. It boasts a triple-camera set-up on the back with a 50-megapixel primary autofocus sensor of an f/1.8 aperture paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens of an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone has a 12MP dual-pixel camera sensor.

The smartphone is 7.6mm thick and weighs 168g. It boasts Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both the front and back. It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It boots Android 13-based One UI 5.1 interface. It is powered by a 3,900 mAh battery and supports fast wired charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging features.