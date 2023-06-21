Fortnite's collab with Nike's NFT platform won't involve in-game NFTs

Fortnite Creative Mode has "Airphoria", a Nike-branded experience to let users go on the “Ultimate Nike Superhunt” within the Fortnite game world. The feature will be live in the game until June 27, when players can earn free in-game back billing or accessories like classic pair of Air Max sneakers.

Popular video game company Fortnite announced a collaboration with the apparel giant Nike and its .Swoosh Web3 platform, which will offer digital apparel and accessories sold as NFTs. The alliance between the duo does not aim to integrate NFTs, but the collaboration will still involve crypto elements.