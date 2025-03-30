From chips to training models: Tracking progress of India's AI Mission

The government launched the INDIAai Mission on March 7 last year to “bolster” the country’s leadership in artificial intelligence and “democratise” the technology’s benefits. The programme has a total outlay of ₹10,300 crore over five years. These funds are earmarked for investments in AI projects, including developing computing infrastructure and large language models (LLM, AI systems capable of understanding and generating human language by processing vast amounts of text data). The money will also be used for funding startups, as well as developing AI applications for the public sector. Here is how the programme has done in its first year.