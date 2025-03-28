AI solutions company Tredence plans to hire 1,700 people in 2025

Tredence, a data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) company, said it plans to hire 1,700 people in 2025, with 30 per cent of new hires focused on generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) and agentic AI. It currently has about 4,000 employees in India, which is its largest talent hub.

This is on top of the 1,500 additions it announced in June as the company doubled down on its focus on Gen AI solutions, which have caught all businesses by storm. The latest additions would take the headcount close to 6,000.

Tredence, which is backed by Advent International and Chicago Pacific Founders, has raised $205 million since its inception in 2013. It will not need funding till 2027, chief executive officer and co-founder Shub Bhowmick said.

"The future of AI goes beyond automation—it’s about autonomy. Agentic AI is not just a concept; it represents the next era of enterprise AI, where systems can reason, adapt, and drive innovation with minimal human intervention," added Bhowmick.

The company also plans to train more than 1,000 employees on agentic AI this year as it aims to build a robust talent pipeline to diversify into serving the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry, besides retail, consumer packaged goods, and healthcare.

Tredence, which is based in the United States and counts Mars, Unilever, and PepsiCo among its clients, currently has revenue of $250 million and was valued at about $500 million in its last funding round in 2022.

The company has allocated 10 per cent of its revenue and workforce to research and development (R&D), focusing on Gen AI and developing next-generation AI agents for coding, decision-making, and operations.

In terms of job roles, data science, data engineering, data analytics, MLOps, LLMOps, Gen AI, and marketing analytics are some of the areas the company will recruit for.

"With a focus on 10x return on investment (ROI), including 40–50 per cent reductions in operational costs, our robust MLOps frameworks ensure scalable, responsible, and ethical AI solutions. We want to help enterprises create unprecedented ROI by scaling thousands of models across their business," chief operating officer Mritunjay Singh said.