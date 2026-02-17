Samsung previews Zero-Peeking Privacy control in Galaxy S26 series: Details

Samsung has released another teaser for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, which is scheduled to launch on February 25. This latest teaser builds on the concept of privacy display that Samsung unveiled earlier in January. In the teaser, a woman is shown using her phone while other people are sitting beside her. One of them peeks in to see what she’s reading on the screen when the “Zero-Peeking Privacy” toggle is tuned on, and the screen becomes black for the person sitting beside her.

The video ends with showing the date of February 25, confirming that this feature will be available in at least one of the upcoming Galaxy S26 series smartphones.

What is Samsung’s concept of privacy display

Samsung is preparing to introduce a new privacy feature that adds an extra visibility control layer to its phone interface, aimed at limiting what nearby people can see when a device is used in public. Instead of locking down the entire screen, the feature allows users to selectively hide sensitive elements such as messages, password fields, or notification previews. According to the latest teaser, it appears that the “Zero-Peeking Privacy” mode would let users hide the whole screen at once as well, with just one toggle.

Samsung said that it is designed to be configurable, enabling users to choose when and where the protection applies, adjust different levels of visibility for specific apps or actions, or switch it off completely. Samsung says the system combines hardware and software innovations developed over several years to balance privacy with everyday usability.

In preview clips shared by the company, on-screen content remains clearly visible when viewed head-on but darkens when seen from an angle, helping prevent shoulder surfing. According to a report by 9To5Google, the feature is expected to debut exclusively on the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra and may not be available on the Galaxy S26 or Galaxy S26 Plus models.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When and where

Date: February 25

Location: San Francisco

Time: 11:30 pm IST

Online livestream: Samsung Newsroom and Samsung YouTube channel

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Pre-reservation

Samsung has opened pre-reservations for its upcoming products in India through the Samsung India Store. Customers can block a device by paying a refundable amount of Rs 999. The company states that those who pre-reserve will receive a guaranteed voucher worth Rs 2,699, with additional benefits of up to Rs 50,000 mentioned on its website.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

Samsung’s teasers and recent leaks suggest that the Galaxy S26 lineup will focus heavily on refining its camera design while keeping the broader aesthetic familiar. The company appears to be standardising a new camera island look across its 2026 flagship range, with promotional hints such as “CLOSER,” “GROOVE,” and “GLOW” pointing towards photography-centric upgrades.

For the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus, alleged leaked images indicate only subtle visual changes compared to their predecessors. The most noticeable update is said to be a refreshed camera module, while the rest of the design remains largely in line with last year's models. Hardware-wise, both phones are expected to run either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset, depending on the market. They are likely to feature a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS. The S26 Plus may come with a 6.7-inch flat LTPO M14 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 4,900mAh battery, while the standard S26 could offer a 6.3-inch screen and a 4,300mAh battery. Both are tipped to support Qi2 wireless charging without built-in magnets.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to retain a familiar overall design, though with a redesigned camera housing and slightly more rounded edges. Reports suggest the S Pen has been tweaked to better align with the updated frame, featuring a tip that matches the phone’s finish, while the rest of the stylus may be available in black or white, depending on the chosen colour variant. The Ultra model is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and could include a 200MP primary sensor, supported by 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom instead of a 10MP camera. A 5,000mAh battery is also expected.