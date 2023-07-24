Galaxy smartphone users can now access digital IDs using Samsung Wallet

South Korean smartphone manufacturer, Samsung has announced that Galaxy smartphone users can now access Digital copies of their important documents, which include Aadhar cards, PAN cards, driving licences, and vehicle registration certificates using Samsung Wallet.

Samsung is doing this to give a stronger push to the government's initiative towards digital India, the company stated.

In addition to this, Samsung has introduced several new travel and mobility-related features to the Samsung Wallet which add to the existing features like Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass on Galaxy smartphones. This allows users to tap and pay, and make seamless UPI and bill payments.

The new features allow users to recharge and check their FASTag accounts, save their flight boarding passes for quick access along with the facility to book and save train tickets. The Samsung Wallet allows users to add train tickets or boarding passes by scanning the QR or barcode or importing the image or PDF to Samsung Wallet.

Easy Payments using Samsung Pay

Samsung Pay, which has now been merged with Samsung Wallet allows users to make simple and secure payments. It allows payments on just a swipe or tap for Galaxy smartphone users.

Secured using Samsung Pass

Samsung Wallet also has the Samsung Pass which allows users to log in to apps and services, even those with biometric authentication. Samsung Pass offers 'identity management as-a-service allowing users easier access to their apps and services.

Expressing her thoughts about Samsung Wallet, Director of Services and Engagement at Samsung India, Reshma Virmani said, “Samsung Wallet is an easy-to-use, secure platform that holds everything a user’s digital life needs. You can access your essentials, including tokenized credit and debit cards, UPI, Digital IDs, travel tickets and boarding passes, and Co-WIN vaccine certificates, among others.