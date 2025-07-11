Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 11 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for July 11, giving players the chance to unlock in-game rewards such as character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-time power-ups.

Since these codes are valid for a limited time and can only be used a certain number of times, players should redeem them quickly before they expire.

You’ll find the full list of active codes below, along with easy steps on how to claim them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IGN India, active redeem codes for July 11 are:

F1G8H3J5K2L9M4N6

F5Z3X9C1V7B2N8M4

F2Q6W1E9R4T7Y3U5

F8I4O2P6A9S3D1F7

F3L7K1J9H5G2F8E4

F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3

F4N8M2B6V1C7X3Z5

F7U1Y5T3R9E2W6Q4

F1O5P9A3S7D2F6G8

F9M3N7B1V5C8X2Z4

F2E8R4T6Y1U9I3O5

F5L1K7J3H9G4F2E6

F8Z2X6C4V9B1N7M3

F3Q7W5E1R8T2Y6U4

F6I9O3P7A2S5D1F8

F4N1M5B3V7C9X2Z6

F7U3Y9T1R6E4W8Q2

F1O6P2A8S4D9F3G7

F9M4N2B8V6C1X7Z3 Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max code is successfully redeemed, the rewards are sent straight to your in-game mailbox. If the code includes diamonds or gold, they’re instantly added to your account.