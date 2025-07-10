Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazon mulls another multibillion-dollar investment in Anthropic

Amazon mulls another multibillion-dollar investment in Anthropic

Amazon is considering further investment in Anthropic to remain one of its top shareholders, ahead of Google, which has already committed over $3 billion

Amazon
Amazon is aiming to solidify its standing in AI innovation (Photo: Reuters)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ecommerce giant Amazon is reportedly considering a further multi-billion dollar investment in artificial intelligence firm Anthropic, The Financial Times reported today. This would expand upon the $8 billion already committed as of November last year.
In November 2023, Amazon injected $4 billion into Anthropic, a rival to OpenAI, to capitalise on the fast-growing generative AI sector. This move doubled the tech giant’s initial investment in the company. The potential new funding would help Amazon maintain its position as one of Anthropic’s primary shareholders, outpacing Google, which has thus far invested over $3 billion.
 
Race for AI supremacy 
Amazon is aiming to solidify its standing in AI innovation, following early advances made by competitors such as OpenAI and Google, particularly in the realm of consumer-facing AI models. As competition intensifies, firms are ramping up AI investments and employing novel strategies to secure top-tier AI talent. Meta has extended unusually large compensation packages to recruits for its ‘superintelligence’ team, including an offer worth over $200 million to Ruoming Pang, the former leader of Apple’s AI division.
 
Amazon building its largest AI data centre 
As part of its strategic expansion, Amazon is constructing what will become its largest data centre complex near New Carlisle, Indiana, according to a report by The New York Times. Comprising approximately 30 facilities, the site will be filled with hundreds of thousands of specialised AI chips. Collectively, these centres are designed to function as a singular, powerful machine exclusively dedicated to artificial intelligence workloads. The site is expected to draw 2.2 gigawatts of electricity, sufficient to power one million homes. It has reportedly been purpose-built for a single client: Anthropic.
 
Amazon’s Project Rainier 
This data centre cluster is the first of a new breed under Amazon’s Project Rainier initiative, named after the prominent mountain near its Seattle headquarters. Project Rainier represents Amazon’s foray into the tech industry's escalating race to build AI data infrastructure on a previously unimaginable scale.
 
Anthropic to utilise Amazon’s custom AI chips 
Anthropic intends to develop and run its foundational AI models using Amazon’s proprietary Trainium and Inferentia processors. While Nvidia currently dominates the market for AI-specific chips and counts Amazon among its many hyperscale clients, Amazon is actively developing its own hardware through Annapurna Labs. Anthropic said it is working closely with the Annapurna team to assist in chip development.
 
AI investment surge continues 
Amazon’s deepening financial commitment to Anthropic highlights the wider trend of soaring investment in AI startups. Since the debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022, interest in generative AI has skyrocketed, prompting investors to channel billions into companies aiming to lead the next phase of AI innovation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Activision takes down Call of Duty: WWII amid PC remote hacking reports

Perplexity's AI-powered web browser 'Comet' with agentic search launched

Samsung introduces fold-oriented Galaxy AI features, enhances existing ones

Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8 debuts with Galaxy Z series: What's new

Next-gen Apple Vision Pro to bring M4 chip, redesigned head strap: Report

Topics :Amazonartifical intelligenceBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story