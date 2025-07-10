Home / Technology / Tech News / Garmin smartwatches gets Google Maps support with turn-by-turn navigation

Garmin has added the Google Maps app to its ConnectIQ store. Supported on select smartwatches, it will offer turn-by-turn navigation with workout tracking and Health Connect integration

Garmin smartwatches support Google app
Garmin smartwatches support Google app (Image: Garmin)
Garmin has announced that select models of its smartwatches now support the Google Maps app, allowing users to access navigation features directly from their wrist. After setting a destination on Google Maps using an Android smartphone, users will receive turn-by-turn guidance on their Garmin watch while engaging in activities such as walking, cycling, or running. The app is available for free through Garmin’s ConnectIQ store and is compatible with certain versions of the Venu, Forerunner, Vívoactive, and Fenix lineups.

Navigation and fitness tracking

In a blog post, Garmin’s Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing, Susan Lyman, said, “The turn-by-turn notifications will be a game changer for those who want to stay hands-free and keep their phone in their pocket.”
 
With this integration, Garmin smartwatches now deliver turn-by-turn navigation alerts using subtle vibrations, enabling users to follow routes without needing to look at their phone. This feature can be especially useful in crowded areas or when crossing streets. The app can also display the next three turns with a simple tap, providing better situational awareness during movement. 
The navigation functionality remains active while the watch continues to track fitness data. Whether users are running, walking, or biking, they can receive directions while monitoring metrics such as distance, heart rate, and more.
 
Deeper integration with Health Connect
 
At the end of each workout, data captured in Garmin Connect can be synced with other Android fitness and health apps through Health Connect. This enables users to combine navigation history with exercise data for a more holistic overview of their fitness routine.   

Availability

While Garmin has not provided a full list of supported models, users can check the ConnectIQ store to determine compatibility with their device. Although Garmin wearables have long supported third-party navigation tools, the inclusion of Google Maps offers a familiar and reliable alternative, especially for users already within the Android ecosystem.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

