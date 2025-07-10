Samsung has begun taking pre-orders in India for its latest Galaxy Z7 series, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, along with the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic smartwatches. The complete lineup will be available for purchase in the country starting July 25.

Sony has introduced its WF-C710N true wireless earbuds in the Indian market. These earbuds come equipped with the brand's active noise cancellation tech and AI-based improvements aimed at enhancing voice call clarity. They are available in several colours, including a new Glass Blue variant with a see-through finish.

Dell launches Alienware 16 Aurora gaming laptop in India Dell has unveiled the Alienware 16 Aurora gaming laptop in India. Featuring Intel’s Core Series 2 CPUs and NVIDIA’s RTX 50 series graphics, the device is tailored for gaming performance with a slim and portable design. It includes Cryo-Chamber thermal tech to sustain high performance under load, with Dell stating the Aurora is built to handle modern AAA games. Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch launched in India Ahead of the upcoming Prime Day event, Amazfit has released the Active 2 Square smartwatch in India. The device boasts a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen with sapphire glass and reaches up to 2,000 nits brightness. It claims a battery life of up to ten days on one charge.

JBL Tour Pro 3 launched with smart charging case, hi-res audio JBL has brought its Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds to India. These earbuds come with the second-gen Smart Charging Case, allowing users to manage settings directly without needing their phone. Other features include adaptive ANC, 360 Spatial Audio with head tracking, and Hi-Res sound. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Check India pricing, specifications and more Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic at its Unpacked event on July 9. These new models offer improvements in design, health monitoring, and AI integration, and mark the first appearance of Google's Gemini assistant on Galaxy Watches. The series is powered by Wear OS 6 and Samsung's One UI 8 Watch.

Perplexity's AI-powered web browser 'Comet' with agentic search launched Perplexity has released Comet, an AI-integrated web browser built on Chromium. Comet uses Perplexity as its default search engine and includes agentic features capable of carrying out multi-step tasks. It allows users to summarise content, translate text, and perform contextual actions without leaving the browser. Samsung introduces fold-oriented Galaxy AI features, enhances existing ones Samsung’s latest foldables—Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE—were introduced during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The devices showcase new AI tools while also upgrading those from previous models. According to Samsung, the latest devices have been redesigned with AI at the core.

Pixel drop: Google brings Gemini to Wear OS, enhances Circle to Search Google’s July Pixel update enhances the Circle to Search feature with Gemini AI and brings Gemini to Wear OS smartwatches. The rollout also integrates Veo 3 into the Gemini AI Pro bundle. Samsung’s Unpacked event confirmed similar features for One UI 8 Watch, and Google is now expanding the update to brands like OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi. Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8 debuts with Galaxy Z series: What's new Samsung has launched One UI 8, based on Android 16, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. The new interface includes enhanced privacy controls, upgraded AI capabilities, and tools optimised for foldable devices. One UI 8 Watch, built on Wear OS 6, also debuted with the Galaxy Watch 8 series.

Garmin smartwatches gets Google Maps support with turn-by-turn navigation Garmin has revealed that select smartwatch models now support the Google Maps app. This allows users to access directions directly from their wrist. Once a destination is entered on Google Maps using an Android phone, users receive real-time turn alerts on their Garmin watch during walking, running, or cycling. The app is free via ConnectIQ and supports models like Venu, Forerunner, Vívoactive, and Fenix. OpenAI may launch its own AI web browser with agentic capabilities soon According to a Reuters-based report from 9To5Google, OpenAI is planning to launch its own AI-enabled web browser by the end of July. Unlike browsers that rely on extensions, this one would have AI built-in to handle tasks like booking tickets, summarising content, and more — all based on simple user commands.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: India pricing to specifications and hand-on video Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, introducing a book-style foldable with a slimmer profile, new materials for durability, and advanced Galaxy AI features. It is an all-round upgrade over the predecessor with a bigger and broader display on both the cover and on the inside. But, there is a critical omission from the package – the Spen function has been skipped. Here is all you need to know: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: All about first fan-edition model in fold line

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition (FE) at its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9. This marks the company’s first fan-edition model in its foldable smartphone lineup, offering a more accessible version of its premium flip phone experience. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Check India pricing, specs; watch hands-on video Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, introducing a larger FlexWindow cover screen, new Galaxy AI features, and a more powerful battery to its flip-style model. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 2500 and brings a blend of productivity and portability with a refreshed design.

Next-gen Apple Vision Pro to bring M4 chip, redesigned head strap: Report Apple is reportedly preparing a new version of its Vision Pro headset. As per Bloomberg, the next model will feature the powerful M4 chip, already found in the latest iPad Pro, along with a redesigned head strap to improve comfort during extended wear. OnePlus Buds 4 review: Cost-effective product to elevate audio experience The OnePlus Buds 4 offer premium features at a budget-friendly price. They perform well in terms of ANC, audio quality, and battery life. However, call clarity in noisy settings needs improvement, and the AI-based translation functions appear to be in early stages of development.

Amazon mulls another multibillion-dollar investment in Anthropic Amazon is reportedly considering expanding its investment in AI firm Anthropic, as reported by The Financial Times. This move could build on its previous $8 billion commitment made in November last year. Can China compete against US in AI talent war with homegrown minds? The global race for AI talent is intensifying. Rather than focusing solely on hardware, companies are now spending heavily to secure top AI researchers. Meta reportedly offered $100 million sign-on bonuses to lure talent, including Apple executive Ruoming Pang. OpenAI leadership likened the situation to a break-in, reflecting concerns over poaching.

Microsoft highlights AI gains as layoffs spark job security concerns As it implements large-scale layoffs, Microsoft is spotlighting how AI is transforming its operations. According to Bloomberg, Chief Commercial Officer Judson Althoff recently highlighted AI’s growing role in boosting productivity across the company during an internal presentation. Meta hires Apple's top AI exec with pay deal exceeding $200 million Meta has hired Apple’s former AI lead, Ruoming Pang, offering a compensation package said to be worth more than $200 million over several years. Bloomberg reports the deal is part of Meta’s strategy to build its Superintelligence division. Apple reportedly did not match the offer, which far exceeds typical executive pay.