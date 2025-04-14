Meta's historic antitrust trial could force Zuckerberg to sell Instagram

The US government's major antitrust lawsuit against social media giant Meta kicks off Monday in a Washington courtroom. Meta will face allegations from the Federal Trade Commission that it misused its market dominance to purchase Instagram and WhatsApp before they could develop into rivals. Both platforms have developed into global powerhouses since their acquisition. At stake is the prospect of Meta having to spin off its widely used platforms into separate businesses—a corporate dissolution not witnessed since AT&T's telephone monopoly was broken up over four decades ago.

Judge James Boasberg will oversee and rule on the trial. He is simultaneously presiding over a prominent case concerning White House directives to deport Venezuelans using wartime legislation. The lawsuit against Meta was initially filed in December 2020, during former President Trump's first term.

What is the FTC's case against Meta?

The antitrust body contends that Meta's acquisitions of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp two years later were part of a plan to inhibit competition and preserve monopoly control over the social media market. The FTC contends that Meta employed a "buy or bury" approach to acquisitions, purchasing competitors it saw as threats or forcing them out of business entirely. Government lawyers plan to present a 2012 internal email where Zuckerberg described Instagram's emergence as "really scary," adding that is "why we might want to consider paying a lot of money for this." Another internal email from CEO Mark Zuckerberg states that "it is better to buy than compete." The FTC maintains this alleged behaviour violates federal antitrust laws.

Meta's $19 billion WhatsApp acquisition in 2014 followed the same pattern, the FTC contends. “Unable to maintain its monopoly by fairly competing, the company's executives addressed the existential threat by buying up new innovators that were succeeding where Facebook failed,” the FTC says.

What is Meta's response?

Arguing that the FTC's lawsuit “defies reality,” Meta says it faces fierce competition from Elon Musk's X, TikTok, Snapchat and many other social media platforms. “The evidence at trial will show what every 17-year-old in the world knows: Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp compete with Chinese-owned TikTok, YouTube, X, iMessage and many others. More than 10 years after the FTC reviewed and cleared our acquisitions, the Commission's action in this case sends the message that no deal is ever truly final. Regulators should be supporting American innovation, rather than seeking to break up a great American company and further advantaging China on critical issues like AI," the company said in a statement.

What is the rationale behind breaking the monopoly?

The FTC argues that compelling Meta to reverse its acquisitions of both Instagram and WhatsApp is the only effective way to restore competitive balance to the marketplace. According to the government, separating these applications from Meta would enable smaller social media companies to compete more effectively for users and advertising revenue, thereby reducing Meta's dominance in the sector. The regulatory body argues that a breakup would result in a more dynamic social media environment, where new companies can directly compete with Meta's applications., ultimately leading to better quality services for all users. However, Meta argues that separating its platforms would reduce their integration and negatively impact the user experience.

Big Tech on trial

The case represents just one of five big tech antitrust actions recently initiated by the US government. Google is facing two cases and was found guilty of search-market dominance abuse last August, while Apple and Amazon are also heading to court. The trial will be seen as the first big test of President Donald Trump's Federal Trade Commission's ability to challenge Big Tech.