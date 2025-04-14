Tech Wrap April 14: HP OmniBook, Samsung One UI 7, Apple Vision headset

HP has kicked off pre-orders for its newly announced OmniBook Copilot Plus AI PCs in India. The lineup includes four models—OmniBook Ultra 14, OmniBook X Flip, OmniBook 7, and OmniBook 5—offered with both Intel and AMD chipsets. Designed with creators, freelancers, and hybrid workers in mind, these laptops aim to offer AI-driven productivity features.

Samsung has temporarily paused the rollout of its One UI 7 software update for the Galaxy S24 series. The move follows the discovery of a "serious bug," according to reliable leaker UniverseIce on X. The update had just begun reaching users last week.

Apple is reportedly planning to expand its Vision product line. Bloomberg reports that a second-generation Vision Pro, a more lightweight and affordable version, and augmented reality (AR) glasses with built-in cameras and mics are all in development.

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy M56 5G smartphone in India on April 17. According to a listing on Amazon, the device will feature a premium design and be the slimmest in its segment. Highlights include an AMOLED display and upgraded camera setup.

Motorola has confirmed the launch of its first tablet and laptop for the Indian market—the Pad 60 Pro and Book 60—on April 17. While initially rumored to launch alongside the Edge 60 Stylus, that device is now confirmed for April 15. Flipkart microsites are already live with product teasers.

With the upcoming iPadOS 19 update, Apple is aiming to enhance multitasking and productivity features on iPads. As per Bloomberg, this shift will help position the iPad as a more laptop-like device with improved app windowing and workspace management.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT app was the most downloaded mobile app globally in March 2025, outpacing TikTok and Instagram. AppFigures data shows the app saw 46 million downloads, with much of the momentum coming from India, spurred by a growing interest in AI-generated art.

India’s cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, has flagged a high-severity vulnerability in WhatsApp for Windows. The flaw could let attackers run malicious code or spoof content, potentially compromising user systems. Users are advised to update to the latest version.

Samsung is running promotional offers on the Galaxy S25 Ultra until April 30. Buyers can get a Rs 12,000 discount via select bank cards and EMI plans with zero interest. The 12GB + 256GB model is available at an effective price of Rs 117,999 during the offer period.

Google’s AI Overviews now include more links in summary answers—but these link to Google search results rather than third-party sites. 9To5Google reports that the feature is being expanded despite concerns from content publishers about reduced traffic.

Netflix is piloting a new AI-driven search tool that lets users find content through natural language queries. Being tested in Australia and New Zealand, the feature leverages OpenAI tech and is designed to simplify discovery beyond titles or genres.

Google is reportedly integrating its “Circle to Search” functionality into Gemini, its AI assistant. The new "Circle Screen" feature will allow users to draw a circle around objects on screen to trigger context-aware AI queries directly via Gemini.

The second half of April will see multiple smartphone launches. Motorola will release the Edge 60 Stylus, Pad 60 Pro, and Book 60, while Vivo is prepping the T4. Nothing’s CMF brand is also debuting the CMF Phone 2 Pro, expanding its India-focused portfolio.

OpenAI will soon introduce ID verification for organisations seeking access to its most advanced AI models. Dubbed the "Verified Organisation" system, it aims to provide an added layer of trust and unlock premium capabilities for eligible developers.

India's commerce and industry ministry will direct most of the ₹10,000 crore startup Fund of Funds Scheme towards sectors like AI, machine tools, and deep technology. The revised allocation is part of the government's 2025 startup support roadmap.