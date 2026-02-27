Gemini App rolls out 'Past Chats' personalisation to free tier: What's new

With Past Chats enabled, Gemini can look back at earlier conversations to better understand a user’s preferences and context. This means users do not need to repeat details from earlier chats when continuing a discussion.

For example, if someone was researching a topic previously, they can start a new chat about it without explaining how far they had progressed. Gemini will use context from earlier interactions to respond accordingly. Users can also directly ask the assistant, “Did you use any info from past chats,” in follow-up prompts.

Gemini Past Chats feature: How to manage

According to reports, Google has added a new “Personal context” page in the Gemini settings. Here, users can enable or disable the “Your past chats with Gemini” option. Just below it, there is also an “Instructions for Gemini” section to control how the assistant responds. The feature is rolling out to free users in all regions where Gemini is available, with Europe set to receive it later.