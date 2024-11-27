Gemini on Android can now play and search music on Spotify: How it works

Google has introduced a Gemini extension for Spotify, enabling the Gemini AI assistant on Android to play and search music on the streaming platform. According to an update on the Gemini Support page, users can now ask the Gemini app to search or play music on Spotify by specifying the song, album, artist, playlist, and more. Google already offers similar functionality with Gemini integration for its YouTube Music platform.

Spotify is the second third-party app to integrate with Google Gemini AI assistant. Previously, Google launched a Gemini extension for WhatsApp, allowing users to send messages or make calls using WhatsApp through Gemini prompts. Additionally, Google has begun rolling out a Utilities extension for Gemini, which adds functionality such as opening specific apps, websites, or Android settings.

Gemini Extension for Spotify: Details

Google clarified that the Spotify extension works only within the Gemini app or when Gemini is set as the default assistant. Currently, this feature is not available for the Gemini app on iOS. To use the Spotify extension, users must link their Spotify account to their Google Account. Importantly, Spotify will play specific song requests only for users with a Spotify Premium subscription.

Gemini Extensions require the “Gemini Apps Activity” to be enabled. To enable it, tap on your Google Account menu in the Gemini app, select “Gemini Apps Activity” and turn it on.

How to enable and use the Spotify extension

Link your Spotify account to your Google Account through the Spotify app and ensure you have an active Spotify Premium subscription.

Open the Google Gemini app.

Tap on the Google Account menu in the top-right corner.

Navigate to the “Extensions” option.

Locate and enable the Spotify extension.

Once enabled, you can use Gemini to play, search, or browse music on Spotify with the following commands:

Play music:

Play [album name] on Spotify

Play [song name] by [artist name] on Spotify

Play my Spotify playlist called [playlist name]

Play music for [activity] on Spotify

Search music: