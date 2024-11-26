Tech wrap Nov 26: Realme GT 7 Pro launched, Streambox Dor, Instagram DMs

Realme has introduced the GT 7 Pro in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, marking it as the first smartphone in the country to feature this processor. The device boasts a 6.78-inch Samsung Eco2 Sky AMOLED display, up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. It features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 16MP front-facing camera. The phone includes AI-driven tools for image editing, gaming enhancements like AI Super Resolution for 1.5K graphics, and translation features. Additionally, it is certified with IP69 for water and dust resistance and offers an Underwater photography mode. It comes in Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey.

Streambox Media has launched Dor, a subscription-based TV service, on November 26. Supported by Micromax Informatics, along with Nikhil Kamath and Stride Ventures, Dor is positioned as India's first subscription-focused television service. The service will debut on Flipkart starting December 1, with plans for wider availability across other platforms and offline channels.

Meta has rolled out new Instagram features, including live location sharing through direct messages. Users can also assign nicknames to make conversations more identifiable. Additionally, Instagram has introduced 17 new sticker packs, comprising over 300 stickers, accessible via the updated DM sticker tray. These updates are being gradually deployed across Android and iOS platforms.

BenQ has unveiled the MA series 4K monitors in India, tailored specifically for Apple MacBooks. The monitors are fully compatible with macOS and feature a minimalist design aimed at complementing MacBooks. They deliver a 4K resolution for enhanced clarity.

Samsung India has announced discounts and offers on its Galaxy smartphone range for the Black Friday sale. The promotion includes cashback and trade-in bonuses for its latest foldable phones and the Galaxy S24 series. Discounts on older Galaxy S23 series devices are also available.

Apple has revealed the finalists for the 2024 App Store Awards, highlighting 45 apps and games across 12 categories, including iPhone App of the Year and iPhone Game of the Year. New categories for Vision Pro apps have been added to spotlight innovations in spatial computing.

Apple is reportedly considering modifications to the internal hardware of its upcoming iPhone 17 Air to achieve a thin design. According to a report by The Information, cited by 9To5Mac, the device’s thickness is expected to be between five and six millimetres.

Apple's AirPods 4 ANC introduces active noise cancellation to an open-ear design, catering to users who prioritise comfort. Key features include spatial audio, gesture controls, and seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem. However, limited battery life and sound leakage may be drawbacks for some users.

The Realme GT 7 Pro delivers excellent performance for gaming and daily tasks, supported by a high-quality display. However, those seeking superior camera capabilities may find better alternatives in the market.

Xiaomi is developing an in-house mobile processor for its future smartphones, aiming to reduce dependence on third-party suppliers such as Qualcomm and MediaTek.

Huawei has introduced its Mate 70 smartphone series, signifying a significant return to the premium market. The series operates on Huawei's proprietary system, distancing itself from US-based technologies.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon envisions artificial intelligence as a transformative force in business, predicting shorter workweeks while dismissing concerns over potential risks to humanity.

Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, plans to launch its heavy-lift New Glenn rocket in December. The vehicle was recently assembled at Cape Canaveral, suggesting a launch date announcement is imminent.

Huawei has announced that its upcoming devices will no longer utilise Google's open-source Android technology starting in 2025.