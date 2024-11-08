Gemini on Android gets more capable with 'Utilities' extension: What's new

Google's Gemini AI assistant for Android is becoming more capable with the new Utilities extension. Previewed at the Google I/O developers conference, this extension enables Gemini to perform on-device tasks, including managing alarms and timers, controlling media playback, taking photos, and opening third-party apps. Currently rolling out on the Gemini mobile app, the extension is expected to reach more Android devices in the coming days.

Gemini with Utilities extension: What's new

Expanded device management capabilities:

Set and manage alarms and timers

Control features like flashlight, volume, and display brightness

Take photos and screenshots

Manage media playback

Open specific apps, websites, or settings

Some limitations apply—Gemini cannot open specific website pages, use Find My Device, or change language settings.

When Gemini’s lock screen setting is enabled, users can access certain features even with a locked device:

Set and silence alarms

Set and stop timers

Manage flashlight, Bluetooth, Do Not Disturb, and Battery Saver

Power off or restart the device

Take photos or screenshots

Play or pause media

Check volume levels

The Gemini assistant also offers enhanced capabilities within the Pixel Screenshots app. Pixel 9 users can ask Gemini to locate specific screenshots or retrieve information from screenshots within the app.

While some of these functions were previously available via Google Assistant, the Utilities extension enables Gemini to handle these natively.

How to enable the Utilities extension

To use the Utilities extension, Gemini must be set as the primary assistant and configured to respond to prompts in English. Utilities are active only when the Gemini Apps Activity setting is enabled. To enable Gemini Apps Activity: