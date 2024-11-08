Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gemini on Android gets more capable with 'Utilities' extension: What's new

The Gemini AI assistant can now open apps, access websites and settings, and manage device features like alarms, volume, and display brightness through the Utilities extension

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:09 AM IST
Google's Gemini AI assistant for Android is becoming more capable with the new Utilities extension. Previewed at the Google I/O developers conference, this extension enables Gemini to perform on-device tasks, including managing alarms and timers, controlling media playback, taking photos, and opening third-party apps. Currently rolling out on the Gemini mobile app, the extension is expected to reach more Android devices in the coming days.
 
Gemini with Utilities extension: What's new
  Expanded device management capabilities:
  • Set and manage alarms and timers
  • Control features like flashlight, volume, and display brightness
  • Take photos and screenshots
  • Manage media playback
  • Open specific apps, websites, or settings
Some limitations apply—Gemini cannot open specific website pages, use Find My Device, or change language settings.

When Gemini’s lock screen setting is enabled, users can access certain features even with a locked device:
  • Set and silence alarms
  • Set and stop timers
  • Manage flashlight, Bluetooth, Do Not Disturb, and Battery Saver
  • Power off or restart the device
  • Take photos or screenshots
  • Play or pause media
  • Check volume levels
The Gemini assistant also offers enhanced capabilities within the Pixel Screenshots app. Pixel 9 users can ask Gemini to locate specific screenshots or retrieve information from screenshots within the app. 
 
While some of these functions were previously available via Google Assistant, the Utilities extension enables Gemini to handle these natively.
 
How to enable the Utilities extension
  To use the Utilities extension, Gemini must be set as the primary assistant and configured to respond to prompts in English. Utilities are active only when the Gemini Apps Activity setting is enabled. To enable Gemini Apps Activity:
  • Open the Gemini mobile app.
  • Tap on your Google Account menu in the top right corner.
  • Select “Gemini Apps Activity” and turn it on.
 
First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

