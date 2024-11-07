Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Microsoft adds AI-powered Rewrite tool in Notepad for Windows: How to use

The feature is currently available as a preview on Windows 11 in select regions, including the US, France, UK, Canada, Italy, and more

Rewrite in Notepad
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Microsoft is integrating artificial intelligence into Notepad on Windows. The new AI-powered Rewrite feature allows users to rephrase sentences, adjust tone, and modify the length of content. The feature is currently available as a preview on Windows 11 in select regions, including the US, France, UK, Canada, Italy, and more.
  Rewrite in Notepad: How to use
  To use the new Rewrite AI tool in Notepad, highlight the text you wish to edit, right-click on it, and select the new Rewrite option from the drop-down menu. The Rewrite tool is also available in the toolbar and can be accessed using the Ctrl + I keyboard shortcut. Microsoft states that these methods provide various editing options, such as rewriting the text, adjusting its length, or modifying its tone and format. For example, you can rewrite a paragraph to sound more formal and concise.
Once you select your preferred option, the AI writing tool will generate three variations of the rewritten text. You can review these variations and apply the changes directly to the selected text within the document.
  Rewrite in Notepad: Availability

  The new Rewrite tool is available in preview to all Windows 11 users in the US, France, UK, Canada, Italy, and Germany, with limited credits that count towards the edits. The AI-powered feature is also available in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, for users with Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions, or with a Copilot Pro subscription.
Microsoft has not announced the availability of Rewrite in Notepad for India, but it is expected to roll out to more regions once the feature is out of preview.
 
First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

