Microsoft is integrating artificial intelligence into Notepad on Windows. The new AI-powered Rewrite feature allows users to rephrase sentences, adjust tone, and modify the length of content. The feature is currently available as a preview on Windows 11 in select regions, including the US, France, UK, Canada, Italy, and more.

Rewrite in Notepad: How to use

To use the new Rewrite AI tool in Notepad, highlight the text you wish to edit, right-click on it, and select the new Rewrite option from the drop-down menu. The Rewrite tool is also available in the toolbar and can be accessed using the Ctrl + I keyboard shortcut. Microsoft states that these methods provide various editing options, such as rewriting the text, adjusting its length, or modifying its tone and format. For example, you can rewrite a paragraph to sound more formal and concise.

ALSO READ: Microsoft releases AI-backed Support Virtual Agent for Xbox: What is it Once you select your preferred option, the AI writing tool will generate three variations of the rewritten text. You can review these variations and apply the changes directly to the selected text within the document.

Rewrite in Notepad: Availability

More From This Section

The new Rewrite tool is available in preview to all Windows 11 users in the US, France, UK, Canada, Italy, and Germany, with limited credits that count towards the edits. The AI-powered feature is also available in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, for users with Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions, or with a Copilot Pro subscription.