OPPO reveals Find X8 series camera features ahead of India launch: Details

China's OPPO has revealed key camera details about its upcoming Find X8 series smartphones. Unveiled in China last month, the series is set to launch in more regions, including India, soon. OPPO stated that the Find X8 series are among the first smartphones to feature a dual periscope camera system with a Triple Prism Fold Reflection System.

The Find X8 series comes with a quad-camera setup and several generative AI features, including AI-powered Telescope Zoom and a new HyperTone Image Engine. Additionally, the smartphones support video recording in Dolby Vision HDR, accompanied by Spatial Audio using a four-mic setup.

OPPO Find X8 series: Camera details

The smartphone includes two telephoto cameras: a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with 3x telephoto and a 50MP Sony IMX858-equipped 6x periscope camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The Find X8 series also includes AI Telescope Zoom, enabling up to 120x zoom through software optimisation.

As the cameras are co-created with Hasselblad, the Find X8 series offers several modes fine-tuned by the Swedish optics brand. These include a Hasselblad Portrait mode, a Master Mode for detailed control over camera settings, and Lightning Snap, which captures 100 photos in 30 seconds.

The Find X8 series also features a dedicated camera Quick Button, similar to the one on the iPhone 16 series, allowing users to launch the camera interface instantly. A single tap captures a photo or video, while a long press activates continuous shooting mode. Swiping on this camera button zooms in when shooting photos or videos in landscape mode.

OPPO Find X8 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2780x1264 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0

Rear camera: 50MP wide + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP Hasselblad portrait + 50MP telephoto (6x zoom)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5910mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15

OPPO Find X8: Expected specifications