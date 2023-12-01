Google adds loads of features to Android and Wear OS devices: Know details

Google has announced a host of new features and updates for Android phones and tablets, Wear OS smartwatches and Google TV devices. In a blogpost, the Mountain View-based company announced its latest feature drop, including the ability to reply during phone calls by texting a response that's read aloud.

Here is a list of all the features that Google has announced:

AI image descriptions

With a new update, TalkBack will use AI to create a description of a captured photo, picture messages, and images from social media platforms. The device will then read the generated description aloud, aiding people who are blind or have low-vision.

Live captions for calls

Users will soon have the ability to reply during phone calls by texting a response that's read aloud, making it possible to take calls without needing to hear them or respond verbally.

Google will be rolling out support for more languages in Live Captions in the coming weeks.

New Google Messages features

Google has added more personalisation options and new reaction features to the Messages app. A new Voice Moods feature adds a unique background and moving emoji theme to voice messages. Meanwhile, Reaction effects in Google messages have been updated to spark a full-screen animated emoji.

Google will also let users combine multiple emojis to create a custom sticker, which can then be shared over Google Messages and other platforms via Gboard.

Other notable features include- Photomoji for reacting to a message using custom stickers that have been created from gallery pictures, custom chat bubbles and new animated emojis.

YouTube Create

Google has introduced the beta version of a new video editing platform- YouTube Create. This platform allows content creators to edit and create videos using easy-to-use tools and features quickly.

The app lets users combine videos, photos, and audio all in one place and add filters & effects, royalty-free music, voiceover, auto-captions and more to their videos.

New features on Google Apps

The latest update to the Gmail app on Android devices will let users react to emails using a full array of emojis.

For Google Maps, the new update will let multiple users collaborate on a list, add favourite locations and react to it using emojis.

A new Highlight video feature in Google Photos will automatically create videos based on search prompts. Users can search for people, places, or activities they want to feature, and Google Photos will curate videos and images from the gallery to create a video.

New Wear OS features

Google is adding new features and app support to devices running on Wear OS. Gmail and Google Calendar apps on Wear OS powered smartwatches are getting updated.

Users can set Google Home status to Home or Away directly from WearOS smartwatches with the new update. Additionally, Google is adding more smart home device control. Users can now turn on and dock compatible smart appliances like vacuums and mops from smartwatches.

Getting added later, users will be able to start Assistant Routines right from their smartwatch with a voice command.