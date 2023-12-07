Home / Technology / Tech News / Google adds more AI-based features to Pixel 8 Pro with Gemini Nano model

Google adds more AI-based features to Pixel 8 Pro with Gemini Nano model

In addition to Gemini Nano, the broader family of Gemini models will bring new features and capabilities to Pixel devices and other Google products, starting next year

Image: Google Pixel 8 Pro
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Google has announced new AI-based features for the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone based on Gemini Nano, a specialised AI model based on Gemini 1.0. The Gemini Nano model, along with Tensor G3 chip on the Pixel 8 Pro, brings two expanded features: Summarise in Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard. 

Google said that Gemini Nano running on Pixel 8 Pro offers several advantages by design, helping prevent sensitive data from leaving the phone and offering the ability to use features without a network connection. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In addition to Gemini Nano now running on-device, the broader family of Gemini models will bring new features and capabilities for the Assistant with Bard early next year on Pixel.

Summarise in Recorder

Gemini Nano now powers Summarise in the Recorder app on Pixel 8 Pro. The feature generates a summary of recorded conversations, interviews, presentations and more without an active network connection.

Smart Reply in Gboard

Smart reply, powered by Gemini Nano, generates suggestions for responses in Gboard by analysing the conversation that is going on. The feature is now available to try with WhatsApp and will be available on more platforms starting next year.

ALSO READ: Alphabet launches Gemini, an AI- based model it hopes will take down GPT-4

AI-powered photos and videos features

Video Boost feature is now available on Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. The feature  uploads videos to the cloud where Google's computational photography models adjust color, lighting, stabilization and graininess.

Video Boost also enables Night Sight video on Pixel 8 Pro, which uses AI to apply noise reduction to videos recorded at night or in low-light conditions.

With improved Portrait light in Google Photos, the new AI model enables balance light to remove shadows and enhance portrait photos. Additionally, the new model also upgrades the Photo Unblur feature on Pixel 8 Pro. 

A new Clean feature has also been added that helps remove smudges, stains and creases from scanned documents.

Security features

Google Password Manager can now identify accounts that support passkeys and help users create one easily. A new Repair Mode has also been added to protect personal data when a device is out for repair or servicing.

Also Read

Gemini 1.0: What's new with Google's latest AI model and how it works

Google delays the launch of Gemini AI foundation model to January: Report

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google's Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 available for pre-orders

Made by Google event to kick off at 7:30 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Minuscule AI startup raises $41 million to tap growth in Indian market

Gemini 1.0: What's new with Google's latest AI model and how it works

Meta sued by New Mexico alleging it failed to shield underage users

Apple executive who invented iPhone screen, touch ID likely to leave

In Instagram post, Ratan Tata flags fake interview recommending investments

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GoogleGoogle's AIGoogle PixelGoogle phones

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story